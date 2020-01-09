Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet.
The 10th annual banquet will be held May 2, 2020, at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle.
The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.
The 2020 banquet will honor the 10th class of the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame. The selection process will begin with nominations from the general public. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 31. The Hall of Fame selection committee will then select the class and it will be announced in April.
Sandra “Sandi” Marra, president and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, will host the event.
Tickets for the 2020 banquet are available at the
Appalachian Trail Museum or at https://2020athalloffamebanquet.eventbrite.com/.