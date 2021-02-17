Thursday storm could bring 3 to 7 inches by Friday

With highs Wednesday still below freezing, the cold air will help bring a steady snow to the area with a storm that will start Thursday morning and run through Friday.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said the storm will develop Thursday morning and continue through the lunch hour before a lull in the afternoon. Thackara said a mix or changeover to sleet is also possible during this time, especially south and east of Harrisburg.

Another area of low pressure Thursday night may lead to additional light snow and/or sleet through Friday morning, though Thackara said the second wave shouldn't be as intense as the first part of the storm.

About 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected by Friday morning, according to ABC27's weather team.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday's storm, though it calls for 6 to 9 inches of snow possible for central Pennsylvania. The weather service said snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible Thursday morning, which could impact travel Thursday morning and evening.

By early next week, temperatures should rebound back into the 40s, with possibly some wet snow changing into rain on Monday, according to ABC27, which noted that a warming trend appears likely for next week.

