Thrill Ride: Newville woman takes the reins in World Series of horse pulling at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Sierra Few has found a hobby that she figuratively can sink her teeth into.

The Newville woman, an equine dental technician who loves all things horse, has been entering horse pulling competitions for more than a year. On Tuesday, she competed in the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Horse Pulling contest with a pair of 5-year-old Belgians named Dick and Diamond.

“Dick is strong, cool and collected,” Few said, stroking the sturdy brown draft horse. “Diamond is strong but has an attitude.”

The horses are owned by her friends Scott and Meg Enslin of Benchfield Farms in Upper Mifflin Township. “I’ve been in seven or eight horse pulls with them at county fairs although this is my first time pulling at the Farm Show,” Few said. “They’re doing well. I like Belgians because of their easy temperament.”

The horse pulls featured all Belgians, docile, patient and hard-working draft horses with well-muscled heavy bodies. The competition pitted teamsters and horses against a heavy sled loaded with hundreds of 35-pound cinderblocks,

Teams were required to pull the sled of concrete blocks 27 1/2 feet. The weight gradually was increased until the team that pulled the heaviest load the farthest wins. The competition at the Farm Show, dating to 1939, is considered the World Series of horse pulling.

Few said she was thrilled to be part of it.

“I bathed Dick and Diamond before we got here,” she said. “Now it’s time to work.”

Assisted by her pit crew of teamster Bobby Howard of Acme and Averi Bassett of Shermans Dale, Few took her horses out on the New Holland Arena floor. She then competed against five other heavyweight division teams, each pair weighing more than 3,325 pounds.

The competition began with 5,450 pounds of cinderblocks in the sled. When all six teams made the pull, the weight was increased to 6,600 pounds. Scott Enslin’s team didn’t complete the pull and came in fifth.

Few’s team had trouble when the weight reached 7,850 pounds. Despite three attempts, they could only pull the sled 10 feet and 1 inch. Few said she wasn’t disappointed to win fifth place. “It was a good contest,” she said. “I’ll be back.”

The other teams battled it out as the weight increased to 8,150 pounds, then 9,050 pounds and finally 9,650 pounds. By then a pair of Westmoreland County brothers – Keith and Scott Brown of Acme – battled it out while two of their other brothers, Rick and Charlie, served as pit crews for both.

In the end, Scott Brown’s team of Pistol and Jerry made the full pull while Keith Brown’s team of Cap and Hank could only pull 18 feet 10 inches. The brothers, whose horse pulling skills have made them a Farm Show horse pulling family dynasty, congratulated each other.

“We all grew up with horses,” Scott Brown said. “We help each other and root for each other.”

As one teamster said, teamwork and spirit count but it takes brute strength to win. The Brown horses and teamsters certainly have that.

