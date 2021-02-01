 Skip to main content
Three notices of violation issued in Harrisburg region during COVID-19 mitigation enforcement over the weekend
Pennsylvania State Police logo

Three businesses in the Harrisburg region received COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 44 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday. Two warnings were issued in the region. Across the state, officers visited 533 businesses, issuing 22 warnings and 19 notices of violation.

According to the bureau, there were five violations in the Wilkes-Barre region, three in the Punxsutawney region, two violations each in Pittsburgh, Altoona and Allentown, and one each in Erie and Williamsport.

 

