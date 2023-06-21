As concerns mount over the effect the pandemic had on reading levels of students across the country, three Cumberland County libraries announced their efforts to combat the lack of reading opportunities for children in the summer.

In addition to partnering with Project SHARE to offer home activity kits for children in the nonprofit's Summer Feeding 4 Kids program, Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle, Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs and John Graham Library in Newville will offer summer reading and learning programs for area children.

At Amelia Givin Library, from now until August, children can track their reading, complete activities and submit book reviews to earn badges that they can redeem for prizes at the end of the summer. There will also be raffle prizes during the summer, and children who earn at least 16 badges by the end of the program will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 or $25 Amazon gift card, while children who earn all 32 badges will get a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Amelia Givin Library will also offer a reading program for teens and adults, who can earn a small prize and entry into a drawing for one of four Amazon gift cards, in addition to weekly drawings.

Bosler library will offer something similar through August, where badges will earn children Gold Star Coins, which can be redeemed for small prizes at the Youth Service Desk or saved up on larger prizes at Bosler's Summer Learning Fair on Aug. 12. Teens can also enter into weekly drawings for local gift cards, and adults will earn virtual raffle tickets that can be used for drawings throughout the summer.

John Grama Library will offer prizes for those who complete their weekly reading goals, as well as offer a Grand Prize Drawing, which includes gift cards from Walmart and Target, Legos, tickets to Dutch Wonderland and the State Museum of Pennsylvania, a movie night prize pack and more. Teens and adults are also welcome to participate in the Summer Learning Program.

There will also be a number of free events, including a reptile show, nature program and STEM activities throughout the summer.

For more information about the programs, check out the county library website at cumberlandcountylibraries.org.