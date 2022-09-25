Three charity lots will be among the cars featured at the annual Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction

Three charity lots will be among the consignments slated to cross the block during the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction next Thursday and Friday.

Of the three charity lots, one will run on Thursday while the other two run Friday. Thursday’s offering is at 11:45 a.m. and comes to the auction by way of the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.

The church is showcasing and selling a 1923 Ford T Bucket that was built from the ground up by the youth of the church with help from their parents and other community members. The car is a fundraiser in support this year of their mission work in Kentucky organized through the Appalachia Service Project.

As the T Bucket crosses the block, members from the church and Mission 23 will be on hand as car enthusiasts offer bids on the car. One hundred of the donations from the room will go directly to the group not only for their work in Kentucky but to fund future mission projects.

On Friday at noon, Sission Pre-owned of Uniontown, Fayette County, will sell a 2006 Cadillac DTS, with 100 % of the proceeds from that sale going to the Rescue 22 Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides the highest quality task-trained service dogs to combat veterans.

Then at 4 p.m. Friday, as part of the Dave Ferro Collection, a 1977 Dodge Power Wagon military truck will be put on the block with the first $10,000 from the sale going to Blue Star Mothers, a group of moms throughout the nation who have children serving in the military.

“We’re so glad to be able to assist three wonderful organizations as part of our collector car auction,” Director of Auction Operations Tony Cline said. “We wish them well as they continue forward with the good work that they continue to do. Bid with your heart, knowing you’ll be helping a trio of worthy causes.”

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction takes place in conjunction with the Fall Carlisle car show Thursday through Sunday and starts at noon each day. Preview hours for the in-person sale start at 8 a.m. on the Thursday and continue each morning through the start of the auction.

Complete details on each charity consignment as well as the rest of the lots scheduled to cross the block are available online at CarlisleAuctions.com.