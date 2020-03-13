UPDATE: 3 cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County, state reports

Cumberland County has three presumptive cases of the pandemic coronavirus, state officials said Friday evening.
Two adults and one child in the county are presumed positive, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
Those cases are pending confirmation by the federal Centers for Disease Control. Pennsylvania has 41 known cases of COVID-19, six of which have been confirmed by the CDC, and 35 that are presumed positive pending confirmation.
None of the cases in Cumberland County are the result of community spread, Levine said at a press conference Friday; all but one of the Pennsylvania cases has been successfully traced to the infection point.
Gov. Tom Wolf also announced at Friday’s briefing that the lockdown put in place earlier for Montgomery County will be extended to Delaware County starting Monday.
The suburbs surrounding Philadelphia appear to be the epicenter of the disease in Pennsylvania, with Montgomery County having 18 presumed cases and Delaware County having six.
“We have initiated these actions in areas where we have confirmed evidence of risk,” Wolf said, describing the state’s approach as “measured.”
The lockdown for the two counties involves Wolf ordering the closure of all schools and licensed child care and adult day care centers, as well as requesting that all retail businesses, except for essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations, close as well.
These lockdowns are still self-enforcing, Wolf said Friday.
“This is self-enforcing. I’m not sending the state police or the national guard out,” Wolf said.
Gene Barr, head of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, appeared with Wolf Friday to encourage businesses to use “common sense” in deciding if it was in the best interest of their customers and employees to remain open.
Barr encouraged Pennsylvanians to support local businesses while still maintaining social distance — buying a gift card to support their favorite restaurant, for instance, in lieu of actually eating there.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera also said Friday that his office will apply for the maximum possible waiver from the federal Department of Education on testing requirements.
The state’s standardized testing such as the PSSA and Keystone exams are done to meet federal accountability requirements; if these are waived, the state could modify the timing and amount of testing students are subject to in order to adjust for school closures, Rivera said.
Wolf announced earlier Friday that all schools in the state would be closed for two weeks; the time lost would be waived from the 180-day attendance requirement.
Wolf and Rivera also said they are working to come up with ways to deliver school nutrition benefits to students who are not physically in school, which Rivera described as “noncongregate” food options, a particular concern in low-income areas of the state as students leave school and parents see a slow-down in work that could heighten food insecurity.
Wolf also said he and the Legislature were in agreement on postponing the special election in Bucks County later this month.
No discussion has occurred on postponing the April primary, Wolf said, but he encouraged voters to sign up for the state’s new mail-in ballot option. He also indicated that the Legislature was open to modifying the election code to allow counties to begin counting absentee and mail-in ballots before the close of polls, in order to handle the expected increase in vote-by-mail caused by pandemic concerns.
