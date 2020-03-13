UPDATE: 3 cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County, state reports

These lockdowns are still self-enforcing, Wolf said Friday.

“This is self-enforcing. I’m not sending the state police or the national guard out,” Wolf said.

Gene Barr, head of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, appeared with Wolf Friday to encourage businesses to use “common sense” in deciding if it was in the best interest of their customers and employees to remain open.

Barr encouraged Pennsylvanians to support local businesses while still maintaining social distance — buying a gift card to support their favorite restaurant, for instance, in lieu of actually eating there.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera also said Friday that his office will apply for the maximum possible waiver from the federal Department of Education on testing requirements.

The state’s standardized testing such as the PSSA and Keystone exams are done to meet federal accountability requirements; if these are waived, the state could modify the timing and amount of testing students are subject to in order to adjust for school closures, Rivera said.

Wolf announced earlier Friday that all schools in the state would be closed for two weeks; the time lost would be waived from the 180-day attendance requirement.