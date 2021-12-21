Thousands without power in Monroe Township area Tuesday morning

Met-Ed reported on its website that 3,425 customers are without power in Cumberland County, with most located in Monroe and South Middleton townships.

As of 9:30 a.m., the company reported that 2,714 customers in Monroe, 697 in South Middleton and fewer than five in Dickinson Township were without power due to "equipment damage." The outage occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Met-Ed reports that service will be restored by 11:30 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain low this week, with Tuesday's high likely to be around 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures were still below freezing at 27 degrees, according to the weather service's data from New Cumberland.

