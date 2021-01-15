Thousands visit Farm Show website, Facebook page as virtual event winds down

HARRISBURG — The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which featured an empty Farm Show Complex but a full virtual schedule, ends Saturday with panel discussions, a demonstration of horses and a children’s story about dairy farms.

The agricultural extravaganza, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, was virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show under one roof, normally features about 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, 300 commercial exhibits, entertainment ranging from rodeos to square dancing and more than half a million visitors.

This year, it didn’t include any of that, but people still could have a Farm Show experience.

As of noon Thursday, more than 630,000 people had visited the Farm Show Facebook page during the show, and more than 250,000 went to the Farm Show website, said Shannon Powers, state Agriculture Department spokeswoman. Virtual visitors came from all 50 states and Canada.

“Of course, we can’t wait until we can all be together again,” she said, “but the great thing about the 2021 Farm Show is you can enjoy events, inspiration and information live or visit later.”