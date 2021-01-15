Thousands visit Farm Show website, Facebook page as virtual event winds down

HARRISBURG — The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which featured an empty Farm Show Complex but a full virtual schedule, ends Saturday with panel discussions, a demonstration of horses and a children’s story about dairy farms.
The agricultural extravaganza, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, was virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show under one roof, normally features about 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, 300 commercial exhibits, entertainment ranging from rodeos to square dancing and more than half a million visitors.
This year, it didn’t include any of that, but people still could have a Farm Show experience.
As of noon Thursday, more than 630,000 people had visited the Farm Show Facebook page during the show, and more than 250,000 went to the Farm Show website, said Shannon Powers, state Agriculture Department spokeswoman. Virtual visitors came from all 50 states and Canada.
“Of course, we can’t wait until we can all be together again,” she said, “but the great thing about the 2021 Farm Show is you can enjoy events, inspiration and information live or visit later.”
Although the virtual Farm Show used “Cultivating Tomorrow” as its theme, it focused on both its history and the present.
Farm Show fans sat in the comfort of their homes watching this Farm Show on their computer screens or televisions, where PCN aired both recaps of past Farm Show events such as the sheep-to-shawl contest and newer features such as farm tours, cooking demonstrations and discussions on agricultural issues.
“Our priority is keeping the people safe, people fed and agriculture working,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. He said that officials made the “tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow” just as farmers sometimes leave a field fallow when risks are too great.
This Farm Show was fallow, yet virtually vibrant. Several favorites were noticeably missing — a 1,000 pound butter sculpture, the Food Court, the nightly entertainment in the arenas, the animal judging and the baking contests.
Yet the virtual Farm Show included numerous educational panel discussions on everything from Farm Show history to spotted lanternflies to chestnut processing. Instead of a professional butter sculpture, people could enter “Butter Up,” an at-home butter sculpture competition requiring them to turn five pounds of butter into a creative sculpture.
The “Calving Corner,” where visitors normally come face-to-face with pregnant cows giving birth and dairy farmers discussing their industry, was held virtually from Meadow Spring Farm of Lititz. People got to watch births, including that of a bull calf named Prince Henry.
Although this Farm Show didn’t feature animal displays, junior market steers were judged at the New Holland Sales Arena with the youths not present.
Hayden Weaver of Ephrata won Grand Champion Junior Market Steer honors with Shawty, his 1,505-pound crossbred. Bayleigh Miller of Volant in Lawrence County won the Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Steer award with Frosty, also a crossbred. The steers will be auctioned off to registered bidders.
During this show, people virtually traveled the interactive Pennsylvania Farm Show Trail, where they searched counties, towns or commodities and visited commercial exhibitors.
Some toured farms at the Farm-to-Table program, learning how food is produced and prepared for consumption.
Elementary and early secondary education students went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show AgExplorer stations, a virtual scavenger hunt focusing on everything from mushrooms to maple syrup, from bees to beef and from poultry to plastic recycling.
The Culinary Connection also was virtual, as was its cookbook.
What’s a Farm Show without ducklings in their pond and bees in their hive? This year’s show offered viewers live video feeds of duckling and beehive activities from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This week, Ethan Brummer, of Millerstown, and Brooke Kline and Killiann George, both of Newport — all students at Pennsylvania State University College of Agricultural Sciences — were awarded $2,000 scholarships from Penn State as part of their winning the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation awards.
As this virtual Farm Show ends, there’s one more big change. The Farm Show Complex staff doesn’t have to haul out tons of trash, manure and tanbark. They don’t have to take down pens and cages. They don’t have to clean the exhibition halls, restrooms, meeting rooms and hallways. They also don’t have to set up for the horse sales that usually come the week after the Farm Show.