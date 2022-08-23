The top 10 hikes in the Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley is filled with hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities. Browse our Top 10 Hikes and Trails to get moving. Find more information at VisitCumberlandValley.com/10hikes.

1. Appalachian Trail (A.T.)

Accessible by various access points throughout the valley.

Difficulty Level: Easy to moderate

Length: 46 miles in Cumberland Valley

Highlights: Cumberland Valley is home to the midway point of the roughly 2,190-mile A.T. Easy access points and ample parking allow for multiple day hiking opportunities and experiences.

Experience the A.T. in Boiling Springs:Boiling Springs is an official Appalachian Trail Community. Hike the A.T. by following the white blazes across Bucher Hill Road, along the famous fly-fishing stream Yellow Breeches Creek, then along Children’s Lake. You can also head south on the A.T., crossing a beautiful historic stone bridge, zig zagging through farm fields and taking a steady climb up South Mountain to Center Point Knob.

Experience the A.T. in Pine

Grove Furnace State Park:In addition to hiking the A.T., you’ll also find a ton of unique experiences to explore at the award-winning Pine Grove Furnace State Park:

Learn about trail history & preservation at the Appalachian Trail Museum

Stop at the General Store where hikers celebrate the half-gallon challenge

Hike along Koppenhaver Trail or up Pole Steeple for a view of the Valley

Uncover ruins from a WWII Prisoner of War camp on a self-guided tour

Take your picture next to the sign at the A.T. Midway Point

Stay like a thru-hiker at the Ironmaster’s Mansion

Cool off at Laurel Lake or Fuller Lake

2. Pole Steeple Trail

1100 Pine Grove Road, Gardners

Difficulty Level: Difficult

Length: 0.75 miles

Highlights: Steep and rewarding hike that leads to a quartzite outcrop with views of Pine Grove Furnace State Park

3. Cumberland Valley Rail Trail

23 McFarland St., Newville

Difficulty Level: Easy

Length: 13 miles

Highlights: Hike, bike or horseback ride on this 13-mile rail trail connecting Newville and Shippensburg

4. Flat Rock Trail

1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville

Difficulty Level: Moderate to difficult

Length: 2.5 miles

Highlights: This rugged hike leads to a 180-degree view of the valley

5. Kings Gap Trail Network

500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle

Highlights: 25 miles of trails ranging in difficulty and length set amidst more than 2,500 acres

6. Mt. Holly Marsh Preserve Trail Network

1 Lakeside Dr., Mount Holly Springs

Highlights: Hike the 7 miles of various trails in this 913-acre nature preserve

7. LeTort Spring Run & Nature Trail

260 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle

Difficulty Level: Easy

Length: 2 miles

Highlights: Scenic nature trail along the famous LeTort Spring Run fly-fishing stream

8. Sunset Rocks Trail

Michaux Road, Gardners

Difficulty Level: Moderate to difficult

Length: 8.3 miles

Highlights: Very popular and steep trail that leads to beautiful views of the Valley

9. Army Heritage Trail

950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle

Difficulty Level: Easy

Length: 1 mile

Highlights: Leisurely one-mile outdoor trail with full-scale military exhibits, located at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center

10. Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch

Waggoner’s Gap Road (Route 74), Carlisle

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Length: Less than 1 mile

Highlights: Enjoy a short hike up to the 125-acre hawk watching rock outcrop