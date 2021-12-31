The Sentinel's top 5 stories of 2021

The Sentinel’s top 5 stories of the year for 2021:

The COVID-19 pandemic

The No. 1 story of 2020 carries over, unfortunately for all involved, to the top spot for 2021. The theme dominates every day of our lives, whether it be illness, death, vaccines, masks or a debate over freedoms. It keeps adding an extra burden on health care workers and EMS.

Cumberland County closed out 2020 with its worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. The county finished 2020 with 10,456 cases of COVID-19, with 5,284 of those cases (51%) coming in December. The county closed 2020 with 299 deaths, with 162 of those deaths (54%) coming in December. Combined with the 2,618 cases reported in November 2020 for the county, it totaled 7,902 of its overall cases (76%) in the last two months of that year.

As of Monday, the county has added 25,329 cases (35,785 total cases) and 411 deaths (710 total deaths) in 2021, with November and December again showing spikes in case counts and deaths due to the virus.

The key change of course is the availability of vaccines as the county and the country head into 2022 dealing with a new variant (omicron) and more uncertainty — as well as fewer restrictions in place.

Studies and data continue to show that vaccines play a key role in limiting serious illness and death from COVID-19. CDC data for Cumberland County shows 67.9% of it eligible population (5 and older) fully vaccinated and 64.3% of its total population of 253,370 is fully vaccinated.

Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots

The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had a particular significance for the Midstate, given that a number of local legislators were involved in questioning the validity of the 2020 election.

U.S. Rep Scott Perry, whose Congressional district includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County, has been at the center of a national firestorm over the events leading up to Jan. 6, in which protestors supporting former President Donald Trump turned violent and stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Perry led Republicans in formally objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes shortly after rioters had been cleared from the Capitol, citing false claims of widespread discrepancies in the state’s vote count that did not exist.

A U.S. Senate report released in October included notes and testimony from former Justice Department officials showing that Perry had personally contacted them to further his unproven claims of broad errors in the election results, and that Trump had mentioned Perry by name as someone who could further claims of electoral corruption.

At the same time, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is seeking the phone records of a number of legislators, including Perry; the House panel has also sought an interview with Perry, which he has declined.

In the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, state legislators representing Cumberland County had also lobbied for the Electoral College votes of certain states to be struck by the courts, claiming those states — including Pennsylvania — had conducted elections outside the permissive scope of their own election laws.

State senators including Mike Regan, Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward, and representatives including Barb Gleim, Dawn Keefer and Torren Ecker, made such arguments in amicus briefs filed before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case backed by Trump.

The Supreme Court found that the legal challenges raised had already been resolved by state courts, and federal law does not give the court the ability to disenfranchise entire states based on matters of state law for which there is no federal jurisdiction.

Big turnover in school district leadership

This past year saw major changes in the leadership of the Big Spring, Carlisle and South Middleton school districts.

All this change took place in a year when school boards statewide came under mounting pressure from a public upset about requiring students to wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Of the three, South Middleton experienced the most flux with turnover in both its superintendent and seven of the nine seats of its school board.

As it sits now, South Middleton has a superintendent in James Estep who wants the board to hire an assistant to the superintendent by next July so that he could mentor his successor in 2022-23.

In mid-July, then-Superintendent Matthew Strine came under fire after parents began sharing a YouTube video that compared Strine’s June 10 graduation message to Boiling Springs High School students to a commencement address given at Harvard University in 2011 by actress and comedian Amy Poehler.

Strine publicly apologized for the “lapse in judgment” that resulted in him lifting portions of Poehler’s address, often with a few words added or removed.

Following negotiations with Strine and his attorney, the board announced on Aug. 13 that a severance agreement had been reached to terminate his contract. The board approved that agreement on Aug. 16.

Three weeks later, on Sept. 7, the board hired Estep to serve as district superintendent for a three-year period that runs from Sept. 11, 2021, through Sept. 10, 2024. Estep had recently retired as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown.

The current South Middleton board has a steep learning curve heading into the opening months of 2022. Five of its nine members are newcomers with no prior school board experience — Eric Berry, Tony Lucido, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner.

Of the remaining four members, only Bill Hartman and Bethanne Sellers have years of recent board experience. Both are serving four-year terms that expire in 2023.

Terry Draper, who served on the board in the past, was appointed on Dec. 20. Brad Group, the current board president, was appointed in early August with no prior board experience. However, Group retired in late June after 35 years as a teacher at the W.G. Rice Elementary School during which he held leadership positions with the South Middleton Education Association, the local teachers’ union.

As for Big Spring and Carlisle, both districts saw the departure of their superintendents to executive positions with a private company that manages New Story and River Rock Academy locations throughout the region.

In a touch of irony, a former chief executive with the South Middleton School District will be in charge of the Carlisle Area School District ... at least in the short-term.

On Dec. 9, Carlisle school board members hired Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent starting this Saturday, Jan. 1, until a permanent replacement for Christina Spielbauer is found. Spielbauer will step down as superintendent effective this Friday, Dec. 31. On Monday, she will start her new job as senior vice president in charge of education at all Pennsylvania locations of New Story schools and River Rock Academy.

The biggest change for Big Spring School District was the retirement of Richard Fry as superintendent on June 30. An educator with 35 years of experience, Fry spent almost half his career leading the very same district he graduated from in 1982. Fry was replaced right away by Kevin Roberts, who served as assistant superintendent for seven years and director of curriculum, instruction and educational technology for six years.

On Aug. 2, Fry started his new job as director of engagement and success for the private company that manages regional locations of River Rock Academy and New Story.

The sale of Claremont Nursing

Arguably the biggest move made by Cumberland County’s government in 2021 was the anticipated sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home.

After a monthslong process to investigate selling the facility and field potential buyers, the county commissioners in July approved a sale to New Jersey-based nursing home chain Allaire Health Services.

The sales agreement was inked on a split vote, with Democratic county commissioner Jean Foschi rebuking her colleagues for a process she said was too focused on divestment and not on ways to turn the facility around while retaining public control.

Republican commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo argued that a sale was the only viable path forward given Claremont’s financial losses. The episode also came with significant political fallout, particularly from Eichelberger’s often sharp exchanges with local municipalities and organizations who expressed reservations about the wisdom and pace of Claremont’s sale.

The process also received significant scrutiny from local activists who criticized the county for selling the facility in the middle of a pandemic, and who pointed to previous cases in which nursing facilities sharply declined after privatization, including a number of deals brokered by the same consultant that Cumberland County used for Claremont.

Although the July agreement saw Allaire take over management at Claremont as a consultant, the facility itself has not yet changed hands, and both the county and Allaire have not articulated what is delaying the real estate closing.

Claremont’s operating deficit requires a subsidy from the county’s general tax base that is projected at $4.5 million through 2022, according to the county budget, if the sale of the facility were to be pushed back.

Casting your vote

While Cumberland County may not be the center of the political universe, 2021 solidified the changing way in which the county — and much of the rest of the nation — votes, setting the stage for the larger contests that await in 2022.

Despite this year’s election not having any headline legislative races, 31.7% of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot in November, notably higher than the 25.5% who participated in the equivalent election in 2017.

Some of this may be due to convenience. The introduction of no-excuse-needed mail-in voting in Pennsylvania, established under Act 77 of 2019, has remained popular, with just over 27% of voters opting to vote by mail in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump’s fixation on mail-in ballots as part of his effort to overturn the election has resulted in some Republicans, including those locally, calling for Act 77 to be repealed, despite overwhelming GOP support for it in 2019.

A lawsuit filed in Commonwealth Court in August of this year by a group of Republican legislators, including local Reps. Barb Gleim and Dawn Keefer, seeks to have the voting law stricken on constitutional grounds, despite the fact that most of the legislators, including Gleim and Keefer, voted for the mail-in voting bill two years prior.

Mail-in voting is unlikely to go away before the 2022 election, however, due to court precedent and the veto power of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

