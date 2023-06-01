The Sentinel received 17 Keystone Media Awards as part of the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association's annual contest, earning the newspaper the 2023 Sweepstakes for Division IV newspapers in the state.

The awards were announced Thursday and will be presented during the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon on Nov. 1 in Harrisburg.

The awards covered the gamut from 2022 news and sports reporting to photography and design.

Photographer Jason Malmont received two first place awards among four total awards this year. First place was awarded for Breaking News Photo for his coverage of a Roe v. Wade rally in Carlisle and for Sports Feature Photo of a Trinity High School win. He also won honorable mention in that same category for a baseball photo. Baseball coverage earned him a second place award for Sports Action Photo.

Sports Reporter Christian Eby also received four awards in the contest, earning first place for Sports Beat Reporting for field hockey and for Sports Videos for coverage of Boiling Springs' field hockey state title. He also received second place for a Sports Enterprise story on PIAA officials and honorable mention for a Sports Feature on Jaydon Smith.

Sports Editor Tim Gross received first place in that Sports Feature category for his story on Ava McBride.

The news team also won a number of awards, with reporter Joseph Cress earning first place for News Beat Reporting for his education stories and honorable mention for his feature on a Carlisle woman's history with the Dutch Resistance during World War II.

Reporter Maddie Seiler earned a first place award for Business or Consumer Story for her work covering Newville's Whiskers Brewing opening and fire, as well as two awards for videos. She received honorable mentions for News Videos and Features Videos for her work covering the construction of the B Street roundabout and looking at the process behind Meadowbrook Gourd's products.

The Sentinel's news staff received first place for its coverage of the Boiling Springs Mill fire in the Breaking News category. Coverage included reporting and follow-up from Editor Naomi Creason as well as photos from Boiling Springs resident and former Sentinel freelancer Wes Peterson.

In page design, Night Editor Jeff Brown received first place for Headline Writing, which included "A bigger sneeze" for a pollen season story and "An ESSER sketch" for reporting on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The staff also received first place for News Page Design for a number of entries.