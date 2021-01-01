Everyone has their favorite description of 2020. A dumpster fire. The year that lasted a decade. A train wreck. A mess. Unprecedented.

No matter what it's called, most of us want one thing — to see 2020 in the rearview mirror.

The Sentinel asked its staff and a number of public figures what they look forward to the most in 2021. Many answers focused on getting together with friends or going to large events again.

Here are their thoughts.

Jake Adams, sports editor, The Sentinel

I turn 30 in a few months, a number I dread. But I’ll dread it less once I can reunite with friends I haven’t seen since New Year’s 2020.

I’ve been lucky enough to safely and smartly see my direct family a handful of times, and I’ve cherished Sundays spent playing Quarantine Quizzo on Discord with a bunch of friends. But above all I want to visit some of the people I’m closest to, to crack open a beer, break out a board game, laugh at and with each other and visit my favorite spots in Philly.

I hesitate to put into words what it will feel like to be reunited, but I look forward to that moment nonetheless.

Here’s to hoping my 30s start better than my 20s ended.

Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance, Kansas City Chiefs

I am a glass half-full type person. This year, 2020, has been the most challenging of my career but I have embraced the process. And although I became ill with COVID-19 and missed the first three games in my career, it has still been a great year. I was part of a world championship team in 2020, my first in my 27-year career.

My family has become a much closer unit. And my job has aided in the ability to play NFL games and entertain the masses, which is a fulfilling process in my life. As 2021 approaches, I am looking forward to my family’s continued growth and to complete our team’s “Run it Back” Tour with our second world championship in February.

Danielle M. Conway, Penn State Dickinson Law dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law

While 2020 was a dismal year, with both avoidable and unavoidable perils, I pray for the same thing each year, month, day, minute and second. I am the mother of a Black son, and the partner of a Black man. I pray for their safety. I pray that those who encounter them see their beauty, their love and their humanity. We struggled mightily to conceive the blessing that is our son. His name means “God is with us.”

The racial reckoning we have all experienced in 2020 gives me hope that people will think critically about the structures that reinforce racism and oppression in our American society. We have a long history to acknowledge if we are to move our society forward together. Let 2021 be the year of acknowledgment.

Joseph Cress, reporter, The Sentinel

What I miss is the routine and the familiar — a world without COVID in the news. Though I know the work is necessary and important, there are times when reporting on the pandemic can weigh heavy on the spirit. Most every story that I’ve written in the past nine months has something to do with the health crisis.

I look forward to a return of my commute. Though I sometimes gripe about this, I miss the daily journey that brings me into Carlisle. I miss seeing the people, places and history that make the town so special, like a second home to me. I look forward to a return to my weekly visits to such old haunts as the Cumberland County Historical Society. I look forward to the craft shows and seasonal fairs where I can display my work as an author, chat with the public and sell my books on the side. I look forward to all that coming back in 2021.

Margee Ensign, president, Dickinson College

For me, year’s end is a natural time of reflection. What were the challenges, and the lessons learned? In typical years, those answers can be pretty predictable. This year, they are anything but. Yet, through this difficult year, I bore witness to great resolve, fortitude, collaboration, innovation and generosity among the Dickinson and greater Carlisle communities.

I am inspired — truly — by all of you who decided to meet these challenges with compassion and courage. And so, what I’m most looking forward to in 2021 is our students’ safe return to Carlisle, the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, and the continued fruitful collaboration with the Carlisle community. I know we will all continue to work together toward achieving the common good.

Mark Farrell, co-owner, Hook & Flask Still Works

We are looking forward to 2021 for our first release of Rye Whiskey, Cinnamon Moonshine, Rum and more. We are hoping for full restaurants and bars as we enter spring and summer. Here is to a prosperous 2021 for all!

Richard W. Fry, superintendent, Big Spring School District

Since March 12, the scope of local education has changed dramatically. Families have persevered and school districts have worked tirelessly to provide the very best learning opportunities, given the challenges. With this backdrop in mind, what I’m most looking forward to in 2021 is the ability to bring back each and every Bulldog to our buildings and offer them all of the educational opportunities that make public education a cornerstone of our learning as a society. Opportunities both inside and outside the classroom that are open to our community. The opportunity to again open our classes, auditoriums, multipurpose rooms, stadiums and gymnasiums is one I yearn for each day.

Tammie Gitt, reporter, The Sentinel

When I settled into my stage-side seat at the Forum for Jason Isbell’s acoustic set last December, I had no idea it would be the last live music I would see for over a year. No national acts at the Midstate’s larger venues. No local acts at smaller venues. No music on the streets at Amani or the Harvest of the Arts and, the biggest cut of all, no Bluegrass in the Grass.

In 2021, I’m hoping the COVID pandemic subsides to bring back the music and the events that we love. In a striking bit of symmetry, I even have tickets to a May concert presented by Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park for what may turn out to be my first 2021 concert. The artist? Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Barb Gleim, representative for the 199th District

As 2020 comes to a close, one thing we can all agree upon is that our amazing community came together to help one another through a historic pandemic. The impact was felt by all. However, we end the year with two FDA approved vaccines which signal the end of COVID-19-driven fear, and lights the way to normal human interaction, growth and healing in more ways than one.

The challenges we faced in 2020 can be molded into valuable lessons that shape our perspective moving forward. Much like the Greatest Generation of WWII, who transcended trials and tribulations into future success, we too can use this year’s devastating impact on our lives to help create future successes for ourselves and others in the years to come. I look forward to welcoming everyone into our new office, free of inhibitions, for an open house in 2021.

Nathan Harig, assistant chief for administration, Cumberland Goodwill EMS

I started off 2020 hoping to get more people trained in CPR and community businesses interested in hosting an AED until the pandemic derailed things. I was worried that people wouldn’t care enough about the well-being of others to make this a successful project. I’m thankful to admit all these worries were for nothing.

Instead, I’ve seen the Carlisle area rise to the task of addressing the pandemic together, giving me hope that we can take on other public health and safety challenges as well. Through financial donations, masks and other supplies and even homemade hand sanitizer, our community answered calls to help. I’m looking forward to seeing how this resilient community can care for each other even more in 2021 and beyond.

Rev. Marilyn Hubbard, Bethel AME Zion Church

Year 2020 has had quite an impact on all of us. It seems as if the pandemic has halted so many things in life that we are used to being able to do. The simple activities of being able to shake hands, give a hug to someone, or even gather with family or friends cannot take place in the way we are accustomed. Yet, we are on the brink of entering a new year.

We usually say, “Out with the old, and in with the new”. Prayerfully, we will see a return to being able to embrace each other again. Instead of separation, we will see more compassion, more grace, more unity. That would be a new year.

Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of Health, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Leading up to March 6 when the first COVID-19 case was identified — and every day since — the Wolf administration has worked tirelessly to keep all Pennsylvanians informed and, most importantly, safe as COVID-19 became a threat in our communities.

I want to share my sincere thanks to all, especially our front-line workers, for their resilience in the fight against COVID-19.

The continued commitment by Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, wash our hands, answer the call, avoid gatherings and practice social distancing make a difference to stop the spread.

One thing I am eager to do in 2021 is receive my COVID-19 vaccine. I encourage others to do the same so we all can stay safe and stay healthy.

Together, we will stand united and stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2021.

Mallory Merda, sports reporter, The Sentinel

One thing I’m looking forward to in 2021 and when the pandemic finally comes to an end is everything getting back to “normal” — or whatever that was before the pandemic hit hardest in March.

I’m looking forward to seeing people again, without the fear of putting myself or my family at risk. I’m looking forward to finally being able to go shopping again without having to worry about other people; not just those quick don’t-go-near-anyone trips to the grocery store.

Whatever that new “normal” may be for the new year, I’m looking forward to it.

Tanis Monroy, chairman, Amani Festival

"Panic attack" Google searches increased 340% from September 2020 to September 2019. 2020 has been a panic attack-inducing year.

I am a realistic optimist who feels that in 2021 things will simmer down a bit. We will feel a little more stable with knowing more about COVID and how to treat it.

A lesson that has come out of 2020 so far is that we have zero control over many things. We have been given an opportunity to focus on what we can control, which is our thoughts, reactions and behaviors. By 2021, we can all hope for the days when we’ll be able to host dinners and gatherings at our places without having to worry. Just being able to sit around a table, break bread, enjoy some stiff drinks and look back at how crazy 2020 got will be a therapeutic process for us all.

Safronia Perry, executive director, Hope Station

My oldest son and my daughter-in-law Facetimed me one day in early October 2019 to tell me that they were expecting a little bundle of joy. I was beyond excited for them and for our family. My son spent the next couple of months wanting a girl, while my daughter-in-law wanted a boy.

On Feb. 8 at my son’s 30th birthday party, we found out that they were having a boy. This baby boy is now 6 months old and I have not been able to hold him without a mask. I am looking forward to and excited about kissing him and letting him watch as I make faces and talk to him. I look forward to celebrating his first birthday — in person.

Jeff Pratt, editor, The Sentinel

2020 brought its challenges, but also a list of items for me that came because of the pandemic — more time with my family along with a new love of flip-flops, "The Walking Dead" and the mental and physical benefits of sports for my kids.

But I am ready for another chance to hug my mom and my in-laws, another chance to shake hands freely with people again, another chance to attend a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, and another chance to take vacations with friends. Those are my wants.

My hopes are for the end of a pandemic that forces people into awful choices — an elderly person who chooses to work at my grocery store while in harm's way, a family who chooses between risking harm to a grandparent or never seeing them again, a school system that chooses between presumed safety overall for students and teachers or the mental health of many students who face unwanted challenges by staying at home.

It's been a daunting year where so many people stepped up to help, stepped up to find new ways to do things, or stepped up simply to advocate. I think most of all, I can't wait to see how we can pull through together again.

Becca Raley, executive director, Partnership for Better Health

I’m excited about my vaccine day! It will be the biggest step toward getting back to the many simple yet marvelous things that I’d nearly come to take for granted, like meals and trips with friends and family. Plus, everyone at my house is a huge fan of Carlisle and Dickinson basketball games — it’s what gets us through the winter. That joyful moment of sitting in the stands to watch an opening tip off will be sweeter than ever.

And in the meantime, there are a few things that I’m already eager to enjoy, like Sundays for soup making and wintry hikes in our region’s spectacular forests. The peace and majesty of our natural world is breathtaking and has never left us.

Becky Richeson, executive director, Carlisle Arts Learning Center

What I am looking forward to in 2021? Wearing my strappy heels. It's not really about the shoes. It's about where I will wear them. It would mean I am at a formal event with friends, greeting each other with hugs, telling stories and laughing. It would be a large, crowded event, likely a fundraiser for one of our community's critical nonprofits. I would've had a pedicure earlier in the day, and a fun shopping trip with friends for a new dress, too. Most simply, I am looking forward to time together with friends in both small gatherings in restaurants downtown and in large community gatherings. Cheers to 2021!

Rep. Greg Rothman, 87th District

As one of the most challenging years ends, it is time to look forward to 2021. The COVID pandemic caused the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods and the cancellation of too many weddings, birthday parties, graduations, sporting events, musical performances, and planned travel. We saw people lose their jobs and businesses closed by order of the governor. The people of Pennsylvania sacrificed to defeat the virus. They willingly stayed home, social distanced and canceled important events. Sadly, it also saw the first time in our history the government determining which businesses were essential. There was a lot of suffering in 2020, my hope and prayer are that we see the end.

I am looking forward to a return to what made America great in the first place: our love of freedom and how we cherish liberties. These rights and liberty come not from our fellow men, but from God. They are, as was declared, inalienable. In 2021, I hope government leaders remember that we are a nation of the people, for the people and by the people. We must trust those who have consented to be governed to do the right thing. I trust that we will. America is a special country that has always overcome and come out stronger and more united. This time is no different.

Tim Scott, mayor of Carlisle

I'm looking forward to the recovery of our communities in 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is the first tangible sign. However, the recovery will also create opportunities for leaders to propose innovative solutions to our most pressing problems. We saw a glimpse of the future with the recent passage of a second pandemic relief package which, though not perfect, demonstrated that the politicians in Washington can work together when it's important.

This virus has laid bare long-standing inequities, but municipal officials know this and are leading from the front lines to protect their communities. But cities and states can’t do it alone; we need a strong and cohesive federal response that addresses the health crisis, the economic crisis, and the disparities this pandemic has exacerbated.

Lt. Col. Courtney A. Short, garrison commander, Carlisle Barracks

For more than 20 years as career military, I've lived all over the United States and in more than a few countries. And I've not spent more than a few months in any one state without traveling for work or to visit family — and every few years, I've moved entirely.

This past year has altered everyone's daily lives and routines, and as a community, we've been impressively strong and inventive. For me, I've found myself more stable in one location than I've been in decades.

As I near almost one year without leaving the state, I miss the act of traveling with no worry. While the destination is always welcome and enjoyable, I miss air travel as we used to know it. Nothing signals vacation and relaxation more than sitting on an airplane with a backpack overstuffed with more books than I can possibly read on the flight.

In 2021, I hope a subsided pandemic will mean the return of the small, mundane and familiar pleasures in life — like balancing a small plastic cup of orange juice with ice on an airplane tray while seated on a full and bumpy flight!

Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth's Time Bomb

On Dec. 4, my husband looked up at me and said, "tomorrow would have been the Market of Curiosities." I felt panic like I had forgotten to study for a big test. I had to remind myself that we canceled the show in July, and there wasn't anything I forgot or had to do. A calm came over me, followed shortly by those painful 2020 grief and loss feelings.

I thought about the creative vendors who share with us how much the market financially means to them. I worried about Circus Stella and Tyler Fyre and his family. Without any shows for months, were they okay? Finally, I thought about all the people that make the market more than just a show, but something akin to a family reunion. Our entertaining and incredible volunteers, enthusiastic patrons, Punk Rock Santa, family, friends, friends that are family, SheSoPhoto, Victor Goth, Martha Rotten, Steph Landis, her children, and so many more, my heart ached for them all.

So I will be counting down the days till Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, when the whole curious gang gets together again for our seventh family reunion.

Tom Wolf, governor of Pennsylvania

One of the things I cherish about my position as governor of Pennsylvania is the opportunity to visit with Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth, from all walks of life. There is nothing I love more than hearing Pennsylvanians’ stories. My job is to help celebrate the joys and triumphs that make up the lives of the people who call our state home, and work to ease the sorrows and challenges they face.

The advanced technology available to us made reaching out and staying connected easier last year, but there is no replacement for the connections that can be made face-to-face. My hope for 2021, is that we are able to stop the spread of COVID-19, and make it safe to share our stories with one another in person again.

Lucy Zander, executive director, United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County

Hope is on the horizon as COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the country. I’m more than ready to say farewell to 2020 and hello to a fresh start in 2021. I’m looking forward to welcoming United Way volunteers back into the office and attending fewer Zoom meetings. I don’t ever want to hear the statement “your microphone is muted" again. I’m also looking forward to seeing friends and family I haven't seen in months. Nothing can replace face-to-face contact. And, hopefully, before long, I will see their entire faces, not just their talking eyes. I’m also looking forward to traveling throughout PA to watch my son’s mountain bike races and cheering, in person, for my daughter while she plays basketball and softball. Lastly, since I love the Olympics, I can’t wait to watch the postponed Tokyo games on TV.

