The Struts, icons in rock-and-roll history who toured with The Rolling Stones and sold out shows across the United States, will perform at Club XL Live! at 801 S. 10th St. in Harrisburg July 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($45) will be available through presale at 10 a.m. on March 2 and through general sale at 10 a.m. on March 3.

The Roots, one of the most prolific Grammy-winning rap groups who has partnered with Jimmy Fallon, will perform at Riverfront Park on July 29 at 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series. Tickets will be available through presale at 10 a.m. on March 2 and through general sale at 10 a.m. on March 3. Tickets are $110 for PIT with a private bar and $60 for general admission.