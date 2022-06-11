The fairest of them all: Lisburn's annual Olde-Time fireman's festival thrives under "Mr. Festival"

While some local fire companies in Cumberland County are bringing their annual fireman’s fairs back (or back to normal) after two years of pandemic, Lisburn Community Fire Company in Mechanicsburg is preparing to celebrate its 69th Olde-Time Festival without having missed a year, thanks to Mr. Festival.

Mr. Festival, also known as Brian Kline, has served as the chair of the fair for 37 years, taking on the role when he was 21 years old.

“The carnival wasn’t growing and I said to the powers to be, ‘Can I take over the carnival,’ and they were like ‘By all means, yeah, go,’ and now I can’t get rid of the darn thing,” he joked.

It was Kline’s idea to modify the 2020 fair to allow for a drive-thru food pickup at the height of COVID-19.

“We had people coming off the street in their cars, take their order, print out their receipt and then by the time they would drive through the field and get to the pickup area, we’d have it all boxed up for them to take home, so that’s what we did for the COVID year,” he said.

Kline also spoke to each vehicle that entered the property for the event to thank attendees for their support.

“I can’t tell you how many people said to me ‘thank you for doing this,’ just because they wanted some sense of normalcy,” he said.

The festival was “back to normal” last year, according to Kline, and he said he hopes to keep it that way.

This year’s event will take place Aug. 10 to 13 with nightly live music and food.

Popular attractions include a silent auction, an antique tractor parade, bingo and hayrides, Kline said.

Ride night will take place Aug. 10, and wristbands to participate are $15 each.

“For the small town of Lisburn, we don’t have a lot of businesses, we don’t have town square, we don’t have a borough hall, so the carnival … it’s like the one time of year that everybody sees everyone, and it’s like a big reunion,” Kline said.

More information regarding the upcoming event can be found at Lisburn Community Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

