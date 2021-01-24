The advocate: Carlisle's Stephen Bloom still focused on making a difference

“Unfortunately in our education system today we see kids being penalized because of the place where they grew up, especially in our urban centers,” he said. “We’re also fighting for robust charter and cyber charter school alternatives which, during this pandemic, have proven to be leading the way about how to educate kids when they can’t actually be in a classroom.”

And then there’s the state budget deficit that is at several billion dollars as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloom has written and advocated for the use of the state’s “shadow budgets” to fill the gaps instead of waiting to see if additional federal relief dollars would be forthcoming.

“There are actually dozens of funds in Pennsylvania that are maintained by the state treasurer. Funds come in through various statutory authorizations and the funds sit in these special accounts where they are not necessarily drawn down every year,” Bloom said.

“But with a number of these special funds there’s actually money in there that sits forever and doesn’t get used. It’s like the proverbial money you find in your couch, just sitting there not being productively deployed.”