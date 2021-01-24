The advocate: Carlisle's Stephen Bloom still focused on making a difference

For most of his 59 years, Stephen Bloom has dedicated himself to making a difference in peoples’ lives.
Bloom served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 199th District from 2010 to 2018. Toward the end of that term, he faced a decision — run again for his seat or run for Lou Barletta’s seat in what was then the 11th Congressional District, which would be open in 2019 as Barletta sought a U.S. Senate seat.
Driven by his need to make a difference, Bloom decided to run for Congress.
“All of a sudden there was this possibility of having a larger sphere of influence, making a bigger difference,” he said. “I felt called to enter the race and went for it.”
Bloom declined to run again for his state House seat in order to seek a GOP congressional nomination, but fell short. He found himself re-drawn into the new 13th District as a result of the state Supreme Court’s anti-gerrymandering decision.
The new district stretched west, in the opposite direction of the old 11th, which stretched northeast to Hazelton. The 13th cut out much of Bloom’s core constituency around Carlisle, and the Harrisburg-area media market where he is well-known.
Bloom came in third in the primary with 18% of the vote. John Joyce, with 22%, edged out Bloom and state Sen. John Eichelberger, who finished second.
A new calling
The old saying, “When one door closes, another opens,” is true for Bloom. Building on his many years practicing law, teaching and eight-year political career, he joined the Commonwealth Foundation in Harrisburg as its vice president.
When asked if he simply made the move from politics to being a lobbyist, Bloom pushed back with the term “advocate.”
“We (the Commonwealth Foundation) exist to essentially be a watchdog to make sure that, to the extent possible, the policies enacted by the state of Pennsylvania are free market economic policies that help to give kids opportunity, to give entrepreneurs and job creators opportunity to invest, and to allow folks to be independent and to have prosperity,” he said. “We fight in the Capitol, we’re advocates, we try to influence the state government to enact sound policy that will advance those objectives.”
Bloom, who still lives in Carlisle, said that with his Pennsylvania House and Senate relationships he can make just as big a difference in people’s lives as he could in elected office. In fact, Bloom said he speaks with legislators as much, if not more, than he did while in office.
Educational challenges in the state are one of Bloom’s, and the Commonwealth Foundation’s, key issues.
“Unfortunately in our education system today we see kids being penalized because of the place where they grew up, especially in our urban centers,” he said. “We’re also fighting for robust charter and cyber charter school alternatives which, during this pandemic, have proven to be leading the way about how to educate kids when they can’t actually be in a classroom.”
And then there’s the state budget deficit that is at several billion dollars as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloom has written and advocated for the use of the state’s “shadow budgets” to fill the gaps instead of waiting to see if additional federal relief dollars would be forthcoming.
“There are actually dozens of funds in Pennsylvania that are maintained by the state treasurer. Funds come in through various statutory authorizations and the funds sit in these special accounts where they are not necessarily drawn down every year,” Bloom said.
“But with a number of these special funds there’s actually money in there that sits forever and doesn’t get used. It’s like the proverbial money you find in your couch, just sitting there not being productively deployed.”
Legislators did access some of those funds in the last budget cycle. “It’s an educational process, we’re educating members about the funds instead of asking taxpayers for more during these hard times,” he said. “It’s not a cure-all but one of the options legislators need to consider.”
Destined to make a difference
As a young man, Bloom’s early career path was inspired by his grandfathers, one a medical doctor, the other an attorney. They instilled in him a sense that he could make a difference and help the world be a better place.
“Ultimately my distaste for blood, guts and gore and my interest in reading, writing and speaking, led me down the path to law school and ultimately practicing law in Carlisle for over 20 years,” he said.
Bloom said his faith has also been important to his career and family.
“I came to faith as a young adult and it continues to be for my wife and I,” he said. “It’s been central, the thing that’s helped me, as a flawed human being like we all are, to be able to make a positive difference and to see the world in a manner that allows for a sense of compassion and duty to try to make it better.”
With a bachelor’s degree from Penn State in agricultural economics and rural sociology and a law degree from the Dickinson Law School, Bloom started practicing law in 1987. In 2007 he also began teaching at Messiah College.
“I taught the economics of social issues and business law at Messiah for four years. I loved it and got the opportunity to be a lecturer while still practicing law,” he said.
He also found time to write two books: “The Believer’s Guide to Legal Issues” published in 2008 and “They’ve Crossed the Line: A Patriot’s Guide to Religious Freedom,” co-authored with Kerriel Bailey, in 2013.
But Bloom, then in his late 40s, worried how he could continue to practice law and teach at the same time. “I look back on that now and wonder ‘How in the world did I do that?’ I was living college student hours, but I was way too old for that.”
Ultimately his drive came from a deep feeling that he was “called” to make a difference.
Political calling
Bloom did not grow up in a particularly politically oriented family. “My parents were both politically aware, so I was always aware, growing up, of the political arena. That shaped my interest in current events,” he said.
Bloom said he has not been a lifelong Republican.
“I’m a movement conservative, in line with traditional conservatives,” he said. “I was a Democratic from age 18 through my 20s. While practicing business law, I saw the impact that over-taxation and regulation had on starting businesses and creating jobs in Pennsylvania. I also saw how, in many cases, the federal government was not just a neutral arbiter, but was actually hostile toward people who were trying to run businesses.”
Fast-forward to 2008-09 when Bloom happily raised his family and practiced law with the firm of Irwin & McNight in Carlisle. He said he paid attention to current events and politics, but had no thoughts about political office.
Then the calling. Will Gabig, representative for the 199th state House District, Bloom’s district, announced he wasn’t going to seek another term in 2010. One of Bloom’s colleagues at the law firm suggested he think about running.
“I laughed it off at the time, but kept thinking about it that day,” he said. “That night I talked with my wife, Sharon, about it. She’s often the one who tells me an idea I have is crazy and I shouldn’t pursue it — which has happened many times. But this time she said yes, you should.”
Bloom talked with trusted friends and his pastor and found they all agreed with his wife.
So Bloom jumped into the race for the 199th District seat.
Riding the wave
Bloom won the seven-way primary in 2010 with the help of family and volunteers. Republicans already had the Senate majority and Bloom rode the “red wave” in which Republicans took both the House and the governor’s seat.
Over the eight years that he served, Bloom’s conservative views strengthened.
“I became pretty zealous about the idea that we need to reduce unnecessary regulation, the importance of free market economics in helping people rise from poverty to prosperity, and creating those jobs that people need to thrive and grow in our state,” he said.
His Christian faith also got stronger, and Bloom said he became strongly pro-life.
“All of this formed who I was then and to this day — a conservative,” he said.
Given all his knowledge, experience and passion for making a difference, is Bloom thinking of running for political office again?
“No, I’m not thinking along those lines now. We’re (the Commonwealth Foundation) making a big difference in the state and that’s what I’m focused on now,” he said.
Bloom said he is also pleased that Republicans will control both the state House and Senate going forward. “I know that most of those people are movement or traditional conservatives, people who believe in the free market, working to help people move from poverty to prosperity permanently.”