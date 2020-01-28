Telephone town hall Tuesday afternoon to focus on financial scams targeting seniors

Telephone town hall Tuesday afternoon to focus on financial scams targeting seniors

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Attorney's Office logo

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI and AARP will jointly host an interactive, telephone town hall for the public to learn about the latest financial scams targeting seniors.

The town hall will be at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Those who wish to participate or listen in can call into the town hall by dialing 1-855-286-0295. The number will be active one hour prior to the start of the town hall, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News