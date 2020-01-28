Telephone town hall Tuesday afternoon to focus on financial scams targeting seniors

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI and AARP will jointly host an interactive, telephone town hall for the public to learn about the latest financial scams targeting seniors.
You have free articles remaining.
The town hall will be at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Those who wish to participate or listen in can call into the town hall by dialing 1-855-286-0295. The number will be active one hour prior to the start of the town hall, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.