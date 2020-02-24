Teen of Week: Byers wants work-life balance in a medical career

“With a family practice, there’s a lot of variety,” Byers said. “For a lot of people, it’s about guidance. They don’t know what to do because there’s something preventing them from doing what they need to.”

Many patients battle with depression, others with nagging injuries from long work hours and heavy lifting on the job.

“It can get really emotional,” Byers said. “A lot of people are really struggling with something.”

Empathy is something Byers has honed through his high school career in theater, band, choir, sports, Boy Scouts and a myriad of church organizations.

He’s been a co-captain of the school’s cross-country team the past two years, and has seen it improve to be one of the best in Shippensburg’s recent memory.

“I love getting a group of people to come together and achieve something,” Byers said. “Working with the coach and the team, we all worked together to train and we achieved a lot.”

Unlike many other students he knows, however, Byers said he doesn’t view his career choice as some momentous decision that will define the rest of his life. He made his choice early and out of practicality, something he credits to his mother; he’s her fourth son.