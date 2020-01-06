Much of what interests Domenico Mirarchi is literally for the birds.
The Trinity High School senior’s activities both in and out of school focus on birds, their habitats and their future in the face of climate change.
“I never really thought that I would have a major interest in birds,” he said.
Mirarchi, the son of Dominic and Sarah Mirarchi of Camp Hill, said it started when he was young. Like so many children, he was into dinosaurs, but that interest shifted to birds as he watched different species come to his bird feeder at the house. After asking his mother over and over what the different birds were, she gave him a field guide so he could find out on his own.
The real spark, though, came in the fifth grade when his mother introduced him to the Appalachian Audubon Society, telling him about the group’s bird walks and community activities. He went on one of their spring bird walks with his father and was hooked.
“After that walk, I knew that there was a lot more to learn about birds, and I wanted to learn about it,” Mirarchi said.
In the summer before his ninth-grade year, Mirarchi won a scholarship to the Hog Island Audubon Teen Camp in Maine where he said he was inspired by being around 20-25 other teens with the same interest in birds. The camp brought in top national and international ornithologists and conservationists to talk about current events in ornithology, tips and the sea bird restoration program at the island.
“That was actually a time when I felt I was most accepted because I’ve never really been around a lot of other people my age that had a similar passion for ornithology,” Mirarchi said.
You have free articles remaining.
The experience inspired him to bring the knowledge back to Trinity. Word of his interest in starting a birding club got around, and a teacher offered to become the club’s moderator.
In Mirarchi’s four years at the high school, the Trinity High School Birding and Conservation Club has recruited volunteers for the Appalachian Audubon Society’s annual bird seed sale, organized bird walks in local parks and trails, procured the donation of binoculars to the school, made presentations and partnered with Wild Birds Unlimited to hold a bird feeder sale at Trinity.
One of the larger projects involved planning, designing and fundraising for an Audubon Bird Habitat at the high school. Three beds with native plants to provide food and shelter for the birds were created.
“It’s been a good experience for me because I know that it might not be an interest that everyone has, but I know that it also spreads awareness for climate change,” he said. “Right now, birds are the first species to actually be affected by climate change.”
Mirarchi said the most interesting bird he has seen was a snowy owl, but it was during a birding week event in northwest Ohio in the middle of May. Usually, these birds aren’t left that far behind in the spring, Mirarchi said, so it looked thin and its feathers were drooping.
“It was interesting seeing it, but I didn’t like seeing it in that condition,” he said.
Mirarchi said his interest in birds will follow him to college as he studies to become a surgeon. He’s looking at 12 colleges with Cornell University, Gettysburg College and Washington College at the top of the list.
Cornell, with its world-class ornithology lab, seems like a natural fit, but Mirarchi said he would start a birding club at whatever college he attends if one doesn’t exist.