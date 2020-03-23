Teen of the Week: Travel, study shapes Harrisburg Academy senior's future

Harrisburg Academy’s Dalia Shvartsman had a knack for science.

Earlier in her high school career, she worked in the nanotechnology lab at Harrisburg University on independent research related to bacteria and caffeine’s antibacterial properties. She spent two semesters at Penn State Hershey Medical Center studying infectious diseases and cardiology.

Then, Shvartsman, the daughter of Dr. Ilya Shvartsman and Alla Fligelman, received a fellowship to spend eight weeks at Alexander Muss High School in Israel.

“I think I just spent two months consistently questioning identity - my identity and in relation to the rest of the world, people with their relationship amongst each other,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shvartsman, who comes from a Russian-Jewish family, said the time in Israel included travel and classwork covering the beginning of Jewish history to the present day.

“That was, I think, a turning point in how I saw life and how I saw values being reflected,” she said. “After that experience, I saw that there was a different way to look at life.”