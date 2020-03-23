Teen of the Week: Travel, study shapes Harrisburg Academy senior's future

Harrisburg Academy’s Dalia Shvartsman had a knack for science.
Earlier in her high school career, she worked in the nanotechnology lab at Harrisburg University on independent research related to bacteria and caffeine’s antibacterial properties. She spent two semesters at Penn State Hershey Medical Center studying infectious diseases and cardiology.
Then, Shvartsman, the daughter of Dr. Ilya Shvartsman and Alla Fligelman, received a fellowship to spend eight weeks at Alexander Muss High School in Israel.
“I think I just spent two months consistently questioning identity - my identity and in relation to the rest of the world, people with their relationship amongst each other,” she said.
Shvartsman, who comes from a Russian-Jewish family, said the time in Israel included travel and classwork covering the beginning of Jewish history to the present day.
“That was, I think, a turning point in how I saw life and how I saw values being reflected,” she said. “After that experience, I saw that there was a different way to look at life.”
Now, she plans to study human rights and journalism in college with a possible double major in violin performance. She’s still deciding which college to attend, but has narrowed her choices to Columbia or Barnard because of their human rights programs or Temple or Penn State because of their violin performance programs.
Shvartsman plays violin with the Harrisburg Youth Symphony, serving as the associate concert master. The double major idea stems from a passion for music and a strong interest in the interconnection among music, culture and people.
Understanding other people’s cultures is important for Shvartsman, who also spent the summer last year traveling to Spain where she immersed herself in learning the Spanish language, and Peru where she studied the education and inequality experienced by indigenous women. It was an experience that she said defined her high school career.
“Now I have a much broader picture of the complexity of different types of people - how culture influences people, and how people think and how people talk,” she said. “The knowledge that I gained is not something that I want to have extra on the side. I want to use that in my career and the ability that I have to speak to people through learning languages to let people have a voice in honoring people’s struggles and working in the field of journalism.”
