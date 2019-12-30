For Madison Halcovage, horses have provided a life lesson, in more ways than one.
An avid equestrian for most of her life, the Harrisburg Academy senior was introduced last year to a new horse at the stable where she often rides, a horse much larger, younger and wilier than she was used to, with an “unconventional” riding style.
Halcovage was thrown, and injured. But she got back on the next week, and mastered riding her new friend.
“Arriving at the arena after that incident was very nerve-wracking,” she said. “But I knew I had to confront that fear.”
Halcovage isn’t a competitive rider, but is in it more for the animals themselves, something that has led her into wanting to become a veterinarian.
“I’m just really passionate about animal care. I’m really motivated to give them the lives they deserve,” Halcovage said.
“They’re very social,” she said of horses. “You ride, but you have to care for the animals as well. They don’t talk, but you still get to know them and they get to know you.”
This has led Halcovage to work at stables and horse rescue groups nationwide. She volunteers locally with Central PA Horse Rescue in Lewisberry, and last spring traveled to work at an animal sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, where many of the animals need medical treatment after years of neglect.
This isn’t always glamorous work; Halcovage spends a lot of time mucking fields and stalls, scooping up wet straw and manure and placing down new material. But it’s also a good way to get to know the animals.
You have free articles remaining.
More recently, Halcovage has tried out practical veterinary work, interning with her own dog’s veterinarian.
“I’ve gotten a lot of experience and have been able to shadow him when he’s going into the rooms and meeting with the animals and their owners,” Halcovage said.
She plans to major in biochemistry in college, in preparation for veterinary school. But this isn’t Halcovage’s only scientific interest. She’s also won multiple awards for her projects that focus on environmental science and behavioral studies.
Those projects rely on surveys that Halcovage designed herself, creating case studies into subjects’ reasoning. Most recently, she compiled a group of anti-vaccination parents to look at the ways information and education can influence decision-making.
“I found that it didn’t,” Halcovage said, illustrating the difficulty in changing people’s closely held beliefs.
“I do like doing independent research, exploring things outside of class and then bringing it to class sometimes, as well,” Halcovage said.
She’s not just a self-taught scientist, she’s also a self-taught musician. After deciding she didn’t like the violin, Halcovage learned to play the clarinet, then taught herself piano, then guitar.
“I want to expand that as well. I want to play the drums as well. Hopefully I can do that this year,” Halcovage said.