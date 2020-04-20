Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs High School athlete wants to become a physical therapist

Kaitlyn Brumbaugh has been active in sports since elementary school.
Years of experience have taught her when to stretch to test her limits and when to rest and recover.
“It’s all tied to training and knowing about the human body,” said Brumbaugh, 18, a senior at Boiling Springs High School.
Last fall, she learned firsthand what could happen to a person and how physical therapy can make a difference.
Brumbaugh suffered a temporary setback when she developed tendonitis during the girls soccer season. She came back to help the school team win a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title and advance to the first round of the PIAA championships.
Two years prior, Brumbaugh was a sophomore when senior Asia Whittenberger tore an ACL while playing as a goalie.
“She’s a very close friend,” Brumbaugh said. “We bonded together over the years.”
Whittenberger would send Brumbaugh videos of her physical therapy sessions. One video in particular intrigued Brumbaugh. It showed her friend undergoing shock therapy where pulses of energy were shot through her leg.
“It’s supposed to help invigorate and restore the muscles,” Brumbaugh said. “Asia didn’t like the whole sensation. She thought it was strange how her leg would jiggle and move without her doing anything to it.”
Before that, Brumbaugh thought physical therapy only involved having a patient stretch and build a muscle group to restore a range of motion. She began to think of physical therapy as a possible career choice.
With her background in athletics, it made sense. Brumbaugh was about 5 years old when she started playing soccer. She excelled at the sport, earning a varsity letter all four years of high school.
Brumbaugh was an outside midfielder and center striker on a team that won the District 3 Class 2A championship in 2017, the Colonial Division title in 2018 and 2019 and reached the 2A state tournament her last three years of high school. Her skills earned Brumbaugh a spot on the Mid-Penn Colonial Division Second Team.
What she enjoys most about soccer is the challenge of having to think on her feet in response to the free-flowing action of game play.
“You never know what to expect out of a typical game,” Brumbaugh said. “The coach can prepare players for some situations but you also have to know yourself and what you need to do.”
Outside of school, Brumbaugh played on the Penn Youth Football Club and the HMMS Eagle Football Club, teams that draw players from the Harrisburg, Hummelstown and Mechanicsburg areas.
Brumbaugh plans to attend Lebanon Valley College this fall to play on its soccer team. She will be enrolled in its six-year accelerated Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Brumbaugh also has earned varsity letters in basketball all four years. She enjoys that sport because the challenge is similar to soccer. In both cases, Brumbaugh served as a co-captain of the team. Her biggest contribution as a leader stems from holding herself to a higher standard. At practice, when teammates went off script, she was there to bring them back on point.
As a freshman and sophomore, Brumbaugh was involved in the Perfect Peers Inclusion Club where students in regular education work with special needs students in the life skills and multiple abilities classrooms. She was also involved in the Social Issues Club where students discuss and try to resolve issues in the world, community and school.
Both experiences taught her compassion and empathy that Brumbaugh hopes to use someday when she opens her own physical therapy practice.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
