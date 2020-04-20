Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs High School athlete wants to become a physical therapist

Before that, Brumbaugh thought physical therapy only involved having a patient stretch and build a muscle group to restore a range of motion. She began to think of physical therapy as a possible career choice.

With her background in athletics, it made sense. Brumbaugh was about 5 years old when she started playing soccer. She excelled at the sport, earning a varsity letter all four years of high school.

Brumbaugh was an outside midfielder and center striker on a team that won the District 3 Class 2A championship in 2017, the Colonial Division title in 2018 and 2019 and reached the 2A state tournament her last three years of high school. Her skills earned Brumbaugh a spot on the Mid-Penn Colonial Division Second Team.

What she enjoys most about soccer is the challenge of having to think on her feet in response to the free-flowing action of game play.

“You never know what to expect out of a typical game,” Brumbaugh said. “The coach can prepare players for some situations but you also have to know yourself and what you need to do.”

Outside of school, Brumbaugh played on the Penn Youth Football Club and the HMMS Eagle Football Club, teams that draw players from the Harrisburg, Hummelstown and Mechanicsburg areas.