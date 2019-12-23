Baby Mia never had a chance at life but the memory of her carries on as a career choice.
"She has always been in the back of my head," Madicyn Barnes said of her niece. "I still remember holding her or her just lying on my lap.”
A Newville-area native, Barnes was only three years old when Mia came and went too briefly into the world. The child of an older brother, Mia had a lot of health problems.
“Her organs inside were messed up,” said Barnes, now 18 and a senior at Big Spring High School. “They couldn’t do anything for her. She ended up passing away.”
That memory of a life cut short stayed with Barnes and came to the forefront in her recent decision to pursue a career as a neo-natal doctor. Her hope is to save other infants from a similar fate.
“It’s sad how some babies are born into the world and are not able to have a future,” Barnes said. “If I can help with that, that’s what I want to do.”
While certain now, she had her doubts about the medical field. Barnes questioned whether she was a strong enough person to handle the rigors of the training that lies ahead.
“If it is what I want to do, I will put my mind to it and do it,” Barnes said. She’s been tested before.
“At the end of my junior year, I lost everyone, all of my friends,” she recalled. “I was a friend with all seniors at the end of last year. They all left and went to college. They were no longer in the area.”
Barnes felt duty-bound to step into the void her friends left behind and take on the responsibility of a student leader. For the first few months of the current school year, she served as both the drum major of the marching band and the captain of the cheerleading squad.
You have free articles remaining.
“I threw myself into everything,” Barnes said. “I had one day a week off out of seven. I just filled it with everything I love and everything that I could do good in.”
Having been an assistant leader her sophomore and junior years, Barnes was more comfortable in her role as captain of the cheerleading squad. Being the band leader was more of a challenge.
“The past three years everybody in the band had only known one drum major,” Barnes said of her predecessor who graduated last spring. “They had really come to respect him and learn his teaching style. For me to step into that role took a lot of getting used to for everyone. I had to learn to do it my way. It was hard for them because they didn’t know my way.”
The prior drum major prepared her for the responsibility. She had learned a lot from him but still had to find her own management style. In those first few weeks as drum major, she learned the value of patience and how to adjust her methods to each person in the group.
“You have to learn how people learn,” Barnes said. “You have to find the best way to teach them. You learn with them. In the future, I would have the experience to know how to teach other people.”
For much of high school, Barnes was too distracted by extracurricular activities to give much thought to life after graduation. Aside from band and the cheerleading squad, she was active in several service clubs including the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society and Spanish Club.
“I decided I would face it whenever it got here and then it got here,” she said. “Towards the end of my junior year, it started to get real.” She compared the process that followed to throwing darts at a proverbial dart board.
Every few days or weeks, she would try on a new career path by conducting research online or by talking to people in the field. Barnes did job shadows and visited colleges.
At times, she wanted to be a teacher, a librarian, a nurse or a Rockette. She settled on the medical field in August and the goal of being a neo-natal doctor in October.
She thought at first she could earn a nursing degree and then study to be a doctor while working a job at a hospital. But then she realized the time demands on nurses could make it difficult to pursue other studies. This persuaded her to go all in as a future doctor. Her first step is to pursue a biology/pre-med degree before getting into medical school.