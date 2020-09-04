× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxwell Hahn was excited to be the producer of the Mechanicsburg Area High School musical, “Les Miserables,” this spring.

As producer, he helped manage and organize everything from ticket sales and accounting to set construction and public outreach. He even ran the soundboard for the technically-challenging show that ran March 5-8.

By the following weekend, everything changed.

Schools closed and businesses and restaurants followed in quick succession due to state orders over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teen of the Year Maxwell Hahn High School: Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School College: Penn State University Park Major: Mathematics and political science Parents: Jim and Jen Hahn of Mechanicsburg

“We were able to have our musical the week before everything shut down. We sold out three of our four shows, and it was perhaps the greatest thing I could’ve asked for before everything shut down,” Hahn said.

Hahn was recently named The Sentinel Teen of the Year for 2020.

Typically, the Teen of the Year is announced at an event in May that brings together each of the high school seniors featured in weekly profiles in The Sentinel. Like so many other events for this class, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Kamowski said that, given the challenges of the year, the students recognized each week could have skated by with the minimum amount of work needed to graduate, but they didn’t.

“They rose above the norm and chose to be exceptional. And for that, I would just like to say, thank you! Thank you for choosing to better yourselves. Thank you for choosing to better those around you,” she said. “When I reflect on the accomplishments of these gifted young adults, I know our local communities are in good hands and our future is bright.”

Hahn said 2019-2020 was a “special school year,” in that seniors could do everything they would expect up to a certain point — and then it all ended abruptly.

“It was really unexpected. We went from having a normal Friday. It was Friday, March 13 – which is ironic in and of itself,” he said. “We never went back. I have not been in the building since then. Even our stuff was given to us at the end of the school year in bags in the parking lot.”

Hahn said the transition to online teaching featured a lot of uncertainty and anxiety, but the class weathered that to reach a graduation ceremony that was revamped to allow for social distancing.

“We did get that little bit of what a normal end of the senior year would look like,” he said. “It was nice to know that that district was still caring about us and that they were still doing everything that they could even during this time.”

In a speech he delivered at graduation, Hahn told his fellow graduates that it was OK to be disappointed at what was happening, but encouraged them to channel that frustration into doing good in the community.

“Trust yourself. Fight for what you believe in. Be persistent. Be present. Take initiative. Work hard. You do not need to be perfect — take some risks! And most importantly, go change the world,” he told them.

The experience of the pandemic and its accompanying challenges are shaping the class of 2020.

Quote “(The pandemic is) teaching us to be patient, to keep holding out for what we know and what we believe in.” — Maxwell Hahn

“It’s definitely teaching us patience and perseverance because there’s so much uncertainty that you really can’t know what even the next day is going to look like,” he said. “It’s teaching us to be patient, to keep holding out for what we know and what we believe in.”

Through the summer, Hahn continued his work on the youth preparedness council with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he focuses on reaching young people through social media with messages to encourage them to prepare for emergencies and telling them how to do so.

Typically, the council participates in training conferences in Washington, D.C., but that, too, went virtual this year and featured appearances from First Lady Melania Trump as well as FEMA administrators.

This year, the conversation centered on COVID-19, preparations for the upcoming school year and how best to communicate changing expectations in regard to education in light of the pandemic, Hahn said.

Earlier this summer, Hahn had the chance to do a takeover of the FEMA Region 3 Twitter feed, which covers Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Working through the layers of government was interesting, Hahn said, since he couldn’t log into Twitter to post messages directly. Instead, he had to draft tweets and send them to someone else who would post them. He expects to continue creating content as the agency moves into National Preparedness Month here in September.

Hahn recently started his freshman year at Penn State University, where he majors in mathematics and political science, with virtual convocations and orientations instead of the real thing in person at University Park. He’s taking classes ranging from multivariable calculus to political science remotely at home rather than in classrooms on campus.

“It’s not the same as I was hoping for, but it’s the best we can do right now. Obviously, everyone’s safety is of importance,” he said.

There is one sign, though, that Hahn is hoping for something different come spring.

“I haven’t canceled my spring housing contract yet, so there’s still a hope there that I can start this spring,” he said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

