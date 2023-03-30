A 13-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the Carlisle Pike Wednesday evening, Hampden Township Police said in a news release.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety said the crash happened between Lambs Gap Road and Silver Spring Road in Hampden Township around 8 p.m.

Police said the boy was crossing the street at the 6300 block of the Carlisle Pike with two other juveniles when he was struck by an oncoming car.

The boy was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police said the person driving the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

The road reopened around 10:15 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.