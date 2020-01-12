HARRISBURG – The final round of the Farm Class Horse Pull exhibition proved to be a study in contrasts Saturday, the closing day of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Heaviest team versus lightest team. Belgians versus Spotted Drafts. Experience teamster versus a newer one. Northern Pennsylvania versus southern Pennsylvania.
In the end, the Belgian team of Dwight Shoemaker of Columbia Cross Roads hauled 7,850 pounds for 20 feet while the 3,700–pound Spotted Draft team driven by Nikki Kunkle of Carlisle hauled that weight 7 feet 5 inches.
Both drivers were pleased with their results in the event that required a two-horse team to pull a sled loaded with cinderblocks for 20 feet. While regular horse pulling is all about brute strength, farm class horse pulling also requires smoothness. To test it, a tennis ball is placed in a tuna can atop the sled, and the ball cannot fall out during the event.
“This is a fine-tuned pull,” said Meg Enslin of Upper Mifflin Twp. who owns the Spotted Drafts along with her husband, Scott. “It’s what a farmer does. Farmers have to hook draft horses up carefully so they don’t dump their loads. We do the same. That’s why there is a tuna can with a ball.”
Five teamsters, each with two-horse teams, proved they could do just that in the New Holland Arena. Shoemaker had the biggest team, Barney and Chubb, whom he uses for spreading manure and giving wagon rides.
“My horses are laid back,” said Shoemaker, who has won five of the last six Farm Show farm class pulling demonstrations.
The event began when each team easily pulled the empty 1,800-pound sled. They all pulled it again when cinderblocks were added to reach 3,650 pounds. The team of Laurie Nagle of York dropped out at that point, earning fifth place.
The other teams pressed on. Kunkle appeared nervous during the first round but soon relaxed into the job and smoothly guided Angel, 6, and Wiley, 10. At first, Angel seemed all business while Wiley enjoyed the attention of the crowd. Then, they focused and worked as a team
As the event continued, Ray Arnold, Farm Show equipment operator, kept adding more weight to the sled, 600 pounds of cinderblocks at a time.
The team of Jacob Carbaugh of Greencastle could only haul 6,050 pounds for 18 feet 9 inches, coming in fourth. The team of Don Sherwood of Tunkhannock hauled 6,650 pounds 16 feet 3 inches before exiting, coming in third and leaving two teams.
Arnold added more cinderblocks, bringing the weight from 6,650 to 7,250 pounds. Kunkle’s team struggled but completed the pull while Shoemaker’s team pulled the load as easily as if it was a bag of feathers.
When the weight reached 7,850 pounds, well more than twice their weight, the Spotted Draft horses struggled mightily. They worked hard together, literally chomping at the bit.
They only made 7 feet 5 inches. When Shoemaker’s team again pulled the sled effortlessly, the event was over. His team placed first and Kunkle’s second.
“It feels good to win,” Shoemaker said.
Kunkle said she was happy with her team’s performance.
She said her father, Delmar Zinn, originally was scheduled to drive the team. When he developed a health problem a few days before the event, he asked her to drive Angel and Wiley. Kunkle agreed, then practiced two days for an event she had never entered.
“I practiced using a sled we have at home,” she said. “Angel and Wiley pulled more than I thought they could. I trusted them, and they didn’t let me down.”
For Kunkle, it was a family affair in a family who goes to 44 horse pulls a year. Her aunt, Donna Zinn, was announcer. Her uncle, Dean Zinn, did the measuring while another uncle, Marvin Zinn, was judge. Her husband, Shawn, helped as her pit crew.
Spotted drafts—relatively rare with their distinctive Holstein-like coloring – get a lot of attention in a draft horse world that is used to Belgians, Clydesdales and Percherons.
After the pull, the teamsters congratulated each other in the horse barn.
“I don’t stress about this event,” said Carbaugh of Greencastle, a fourth generation to live on his family’s 85-acre farm and a fourth-generation horse puller. His Belgians, Belle, 16, and Patsy, 14, began to relax. “I have fun and let the horses do the work.”
Scott Enslin, who earlier in the week competed in the Farm Show horse pulling, said his grandfather used to take him to horse pulls.
“When I was 8, I knew all the pullers by name and their horses, too,” he said. “I remember feeling overwhelmed when I saw the horse pulls at the Farm Show. I thought that I wanted to do that someday.” Now, he and his family do just that.