TC Energy says gas pipeline leak repair caused Route 74 closure at Cumberland/York county line
Cumberland County

Rt. 74 Gas Line Replacement

A temporary natural gas pipeline is in place while crews work on a replacement line on Route 74 in Carroll Township, York County.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

TC Energy confirmed Friday that a leak in the pipeline prompted the repairs that have closed Route 74 at Williams Grove Road until the middle of next week.

Spokesman Tim Wright said internal gas control "identified a pressure disruption on one of our pipelines." Crews found a small leak on the pipeline, which caused the minor drop in pressure.

As a result, the company is replacing an existing portion of the pipeline.

"We are committed to safe and reliable operations and regularly conduct assessments and work to ensure the integrity of our system. To ensure all work is safely completed, traffic has been temporarily detoured while our crews replace this portion of the pipeline," he wrote in an email to The Sentinel.

The work is tentatively scheduled to be finished by the middle of next week.

During repairs, a temporary pipeline was installed on top of the road to allow continued service to customers. That necessitated the closure of Route 74 in both directions between Williams Grove Road (in York County) and Lynes Road (in Cumberland County). All lanes of Williams Grove Road are closed between York Road and Junction Road.

"We understand the inconvenience this road closure may cause and are committed to working collaboratively with officials to minimize our impact on the community during this time," Wright said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

