T.J. Rockwell's restaurant in Monroe Township sold

A pair of T.J. Rockwell's American Grille restaurants, including the one located in Monroe Township, have been sold.

NAI CIR commercial real estate listed the sale of the the restaurants locations in Monroe Township and Elizabethtown in a news release Tuesday. Lebtown.com reported last week that the owner of Funck's Restaurant purchased both locations to bring the restaurants under the Lebanon County-based group.

Owner Fred Funck's restaurants include the Rising Sun, two Snitz Creek Brewery locations, and two Funck’s locations. T.J. Rockwell’s locations are at 800 Mount Gretna Road in Elizabethtown (opened in 1997) and at 896 W. Grantham Road in Monroe Township (opened in 2008).

Funck told Lebtown.com that no major changes are planned for the Rockwell's restaurants, but did say some Snitz Creek beer may eventually be available at Rockwell’s. Funck said that he was interested in the restaurants due to their good locations and similarity with his existing establishments.

Lebtown.com reported that according to a 2015 Lancaster Newspapers profile, the name T.J. Rockwell’s is half homage to Norman Rockwell and half a shoutout to founders Steve and Jeff Heckman, whose nicknames were “T” and “J” as kids – “J” for Jeff” and “T” for the sound their sister made when trying to say “Steve,” according to LNP.

Funck said the Heckmans were “very good operators” and “really good guys,” and that he plans to keep the restaurants running the way they had been under the Heckmans’ leadership, and also retaining existing management teams.

It’s the first-ever double acquisition for Funck, who told LebTown that the deal had been in the works for the past couple of years.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0