Susquehanna Regional Transit Authority completes merger of CAT and rabbittransit

The merger of the Midstate’s public transit systems is effectively complete with the inaugural meeting of a new, combined transit authority.

The Susquehanna Regional Transit Authority successfully conducted its first board meeting on Nov. 18, according to the agency, marking the official existence of the agency that will combine York-based rabbittransit with Capital Area Transit.

CAT, a partnership between Cumberland and Dauphin counties and the City of Harrisburg, saw its own board also approve a resolution on Nov. 18 subsuming CAT operations under the SRTA umbrella.

A merger of CAT and rabbittransit has been in the works for years, often resulting in tension between the Cumberland County commissioners — who voiced dissatisfaction with CAT’s service levels and cost structure — and their colleagues on the other side of the Susquehanna who voiced concerns about losing local control.

In early 2018, CAT inked a contract with rabbittransit to provide management services, making rabbittransit director Richard Farr the head of both agencies. The SRTA’s board voted during its first meeting to make Farr the executive director of the new agency.

“In many ways, we have already been functioning as one system,” Farr said in a news release. “Ultimately, it’s about advancing mobility for the region.”

Similar to CAT, SRTA is controlled by a board of its supporting governments, including Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Franklin, and Adams counties and Harrisburg city.

Combining the transit providers into a single regional entity is expected to reap millions of dollars expense overhead savings as well as increased cost-sharing from state and federal authorities. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAT was running seven-figure annual deficits and using a line of credit to cover its expenses.

But the pandemic changed everything – CAT’s ridership declined 61 percent in 2020, according to the board’s financial reviews, while at the same time federal stimulus funds have been able to cover the financial losses.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.