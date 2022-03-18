Survey results in, Cumberland County weighs options for use of remaining American Rescue Plan funds

Cumberland County commissioners, with almost $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds to spend, are looking for projects that will have a long-term impact on the community.

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last March included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments.

States, counties and larger cities were required to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money. Those governments also were asked to estimate losses for 2020 by comparing their actual revenue to their expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

State and local governments reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses, according to an Associated Press analysis of Treasury data.

More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses. Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provides the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.

For Cumberland County, that estimated loss filed between 2019 actual revenue and 2020 revenue was $24,797,109 under the Treasury Department’s formula. And county officials said it's too soon to determine any actual revenue losses, if they exist, from last year.

But in return, the county received $49 million in ARPA funds to aid governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now the county is working to figure out how to spend the majority of that funding.

Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner said the county is taking its time to ensure that decisions about how to spend the rest of the funds line up with county goals and provide a lasting impact.

"[It's] so we’re not just seeing one-time money that we put into the community here today, gone tomorrow, but really transformative projects for our community so that in a period of years we see improvement that really lasts for a long time,” Stoner said.

The county approved $2.5 million of its ARPA funding in September to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University, and $500,000 to Shippensburg University — totaling $2.5 million or roughly 5% of the county’s total anticipated ARPA funding.

“In September we did give out some money to the universities," Krepps said. "We sent out five applications to universities in Cumberland County and we extended $2.5 million, and so that's how we started with some of the ARP funding."

Toby Fauver, the county’s grant program consultant, said last fall that all of the higher education institutions in Cumberland County were contacted, with Central Penn, Shippensburg and Messiah coming back with requests.

Shippensburg requested $600,000 to help with the cost of COVID testing; Messiah requested $950,000 for COVID testing, vaccinations and other direct costs of the pandemic. Central Penn requested $1.5 million for workforce development and career education programs.

The proposals were scored based on several factors, including the portion of students who are county residents, the number of underserved students and previous funds received by the schools, Fauver said.

Input process

Stoner said the county has gathered input from a variety of sources on the expenditure of the rest of the ARPA funds, including a recently finished public survey process.

"Whenever we were made aware of the federal award, we undertook kind of a look internally at what we’re doing, so we interviewed a lot of our department heads, we interviewed some nonprofits and really did a series of focus groups to figure out what we believed some of the needs on the street were at the time,” Stoner said.

He said members of the county departments also do a lot of networking in the community, which aided in gathering perspective, but the input didn't stop there. The county put out a survey that remained open for public response until Feb. 22.

"We wanted to broaden it even further externally and talk to organizations that maybe didn’t have a direct relationship or network with Cumberland County, so that was kind of the genesis for our survey,” Stoner said.

He said the county received more than 2,000 survey responses with input about how to spend the ARPA funds.

"The recommendations that are coming from focus groups and also the survey are tools that help the commissioners determine how they want to spend the money,” Stoner said.

The next step

The county has developed three goals to consider in using the remaining $46.5 million.

"[The] first is to restore the mental health of residents in the county, the second is to revitalize the communities that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, and then the third is to restore government services that have been delayed or suspended due to the COVID pandemic,” Stoner said.

Stoner said now that the survey is complete, subject matter experts will lead discussions about each goal, incorporating information from survey results and focus groups. This will help the county to decide what projects to send to the commissioners for review.

He said some of the investments might be specific projects, but others may be more conceptual.

"So I know that one of the things that we’ve discussed already ... is grant programs to municipalities, grant programs to nonprofits," Stoner said. "There may be conceptual programs like that that we can take them back to the commissioners for their review and then they would identify what a reasonable investment in some of those contexts would be.”

Stoner said he doesn't anticipate ARPA funding to go toward infrastructure projects in the county like bridge maintenance.

"We’ve had other funds that have been applied to our bridges and then we’re taking care of those," Stoner said, although commissioners could consider some sort of grant program that municipalities could use for roads and other services.

Final rule and lost revenue

Another reason the county held off on spending its ARPA money was to see what guidelines the federal government would place on how funds could be spent, Stoner said.

In January, Biden’s administration updated its rules for spending ARPA funds. The revised final rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. The rules also allow spending on more types of construction and a wider range of high-speed internet projects, among other things.

The Associated Press reported that some local officials had complained that the Treasury’s initial guidelines, issued last May, were too vague in some regards and too rigid in others. In addition to pressing the Treasury for changes, local government groups also had been lobbying Congress to intervene with relaxed criteria.

The Treasury said it was responding to the feedback by allowing “broader flexibility and greater simplicity in the program.”

"The final rules goes to all the eligible uses for the federal program, all the regulations we have to follow, all the reporting, it really lays it out nicely for you,” Stoner said.

One of the most significant changes in the rules will let state and local governments claim up to $10 million of revenue losses during the pandemic without having to prove it. Federal money used to replace lost revenue comes with maximum flexibility. That $10 million threshold covers the entire allotment for many smaller cities and for about 70% of counties.

The rules also clarify that the money can go toward construction of affordable housing, child care facilities, schools, hospitals and other projects. But some things generally remain off limits, including prisons, stadiums and convention centers.

"Every local government, if you’re getting a certain amount of money, can claim up to $10 million worth of lost revenue and you don’t have to put in any additional paperwork showing or justifying you actually lost that amount of money,” Stoner said.

He said the bigger issue isn't determining how much money Cumberland County lost in the pandemic, but rather how the American Rescue Plan funds should be spent.

"I think that’s the focus that we’re taking here in Cumberland County, is that we have this money coming in, we’re not looking to just look in and keep Cumberland County government as whole and pay for everything we have here. Rather we’re looking to invest in the community, so we have our three goal areas," Stoner said.

Stoner said the county hasn't really measured economic rebound, if that's occurred, since the pandemic, and it would be premature to determine if the county has rebounded.

"To look at it now and say indicators in the community show that we’re recovering from the pandemic, I don’t think we can say that just yet," Stoner said. "But I think we can say that the investments we’ve made in our community have been very thoughtful and guided with the intention of making it transformative and long-lasting.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

