South Middleton School Board could vote on a contract for a facilities study as early as Nov. 15.

Superintendent Kevin O’Donnell Jr. outlined what he described as an ambitious timeline that started Monday with board approval of specifications for requests for proposals.

The board is seeking an architectural firm to prepare a study as the first step in addressing an enrollment surge. The specifications are meant to gather information on firms that are interested in researching the functional capacities of district buildings, parking lots and athletic facilities.

Earlier this month, O’Donnell reviewed enrollment projections that show that enrollment could grow by 750 students by 2032. The projections are based on data compiled by PowerSchool Analytics that examine the impact of residential development in South Middleton Township, which has the same boundaries as the district.

Firms would have until 11 a.m. Sept. 27 to submit proposals that list credentials and address criteria in the specifications. The criteria includes experience with public school projects in Pennsylvania, information on how soon a study could be completed and details on whether change orders on school projects were the result of architect error or unforeseen circumstances.

“The [board] facilities committee will be tasked with reviewing the ... proposals,” O’Donnell said. “Should the committee decide they want folks to come in and present, that would be up to them.”

The next facilities committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the district administrative wing of Iron Forge Elementary School. Under O'Donnell's timeline, the full board could meet on Oct. 16 to decide which firm to hire for the study.

Between Oct. 16 and Nov. 15, district solicitor Gareth Pahowka could work with the firm to draft the contract.

During the meeting Monday, board member Rodney Wagner asked if O’Donnell could provide a ballpark estimate on the study's cost.

“I’m a bit hesitant,” O’Donnell said. “It depends on the firm and how busy they are. What is the bandwidth with them taking on another project?”

There have been cases in the past where architectural firms agree to do a study at a reduced rate in exchange for serious board consideration when the time comes for design work on projects, O’Donnell said.

“We’re not seeking a firm to come in and do a deep dive at this point,” he said. “It’s very much about us gathering information about the firms themselves.

“It’s truly an examination of all district facilities,” O’Donnell said. “Should we be at the high end of the 750 students in the next 10 years, there are operations that will be impacted at every single facility in the district so it’s prudent for us at this juncture to consider options to plan.”