Sunrie Rotary Club members plant trees along rails to trail

The Rotary Club of Carlisle Sunrise planted 30 trees Saturday morning along the Cumberland Valley Rails to Trails as part of a Rotary District Grant Project.

The trees were planted along the south side between Mt. Rock Road and Centerville Road to eventually provide shade to trail users, club member Marvin Salsman said. “The trees will also provide color with their bright seasonal foliage. Two park benches will soon be installed to provide rest areas.”

The trees included 10 each of Winter King Hawthorns, American Red Buds and Pink Crabapples. Sunrise Rotary Club purchased the trees and benches using matching funds from a Rotary District 7390 grant.

A local excavating company drilled holes for the trees in the hard packed ballast along the rail trail, Club President David Kammerer said. “It would have been very difficult to dig 30 holes by hand,” Salsman said.

The Sunrise Rotary Club has done several grant projects including renovating the kitchen at Community CARES: planting 20 Japanese Zelkova trees along the Big Spring High School cross-country trail; installing a gazebo in Carlisle’s Thornwald Park; restoring the Molly Pitcher cannon and gravesite; and installing a bus waiting shelter in downtown Carlisle.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

