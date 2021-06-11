Sunoco shows up at Lower Frankford meeting, three years after absence sparked controversy

Nearly three years after Sunoco’s last-minute cancellation of a meeting in Lower Frankford Township sparked a court battle, the pipeline operator held a public session with residents who have been unsatisfied with the Mariner East project.
The meeting, held Tuesday night in the maintenance garage of the rural Lower Frankford municipal building, was a partial denouement to the plight of the township’s homeowners, who have pushed for years against the pipeline’s environmental damage and ongoing safety risks.
“If you all had been honest with me in 2018 we wouldn’t be here today,” said Wilmer Baker, the resident whose case against Sunoco through the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission earned a judicial rebuke of the pipeline company.
Sunoco representatives focused their presentation on the safety measures the pipeline uses to detect any leaks or hazards, and the training it provides to local first responders.
“We don’t take anything for granted. Everything has a redundant line of safety built into it,” said Matt Gordon, Sunoco’s senior director of pipeline operations.
But at several points during the conversation, the unresolved concern of Baker’s case and others was voiced again — Sunoco’s support of local emergency services and its pipeline construction standards are often voluntary or subject to murky regulatory rules.
“It seems to me … that you could have it arranged so that it’s not just dependent on your goodwill,” said Ed Franco, a township planning board member.
Sunoco Logistics, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, operates the three Mariner East pipelines that run parallel to each other, mostly along the same right-of-way, on an east-west axis through Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County and Lower Frankford Township.
Mariner East I was originally built in the 1930s for the transmission of gasoline and diesel fuel. But this changed with the hydro-fracking boom in western Pennsylvania. In 2013 and 2014, the line was purged and sections replaced to convert it to carry fracking gasses that have been pressurized into liquids.
Sunoco then built two additional lines, Mariner East II and Mariner East IIx, to transport additional volume. All three lines terminate at the Marcus Hook processing facility in Philadelphia. The materials being transported are fracking products — ethane, butane, propane and others — compressed into liquid form.
In June 2018, Baker and other residents who were irked at a lack of responsiveness from Sunoco attended a Lower Frankford Township meeting where the township supervisors were expecting Sunoco to distribute safety information. The pipeline operator abruptly canceled the appearance, leading Baker to file a case with the utilities commission that resulted in a ruling forcing Sunoco into public meetings in Cumberland County.
While Sunoco advertises the Mariner East lines as carrying “natural gas liquids,” the pipelines are explicitly not built under federal standards for natural gas lines, as defined in Title 49, Section 192 of the Code of Federal Regulations. Instead, Sunoco defines its lines under Title 49, Section 195, the standards for “hazardous liquid” pipelines.
This legal distinction has come up in prior court cases as well as Tuesday’s meeting, in which Vern Leach, one of the township’s affected landowners, pressed Sunoco officials on what exactly they believed the danger radius was for a serious leak or explosion along Mariner East, citing federal standards.
Sunoco officials again said that they weren’t legally tied to such a definition
“For natural gas lines they have a calculation, on liquids it’s not the same. That’s not a defined term on liquids like you’re thinking of for the gas [regulations] under 192,” Gordon said Tuesday.
This lack of clarity was also a factor in an April ruling by Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Barnes, the same judge who had heard Baker’s case in 2019. Barnes’ most recent ruling was in response to a case brought by homeowners in the Philadelphia suburbs, with Barnes finding that Sunoco was negligent with regard to the Mariner East lines’ proximity to homes and lack of ground cover in certain places.
Barnes also took the pipeline operator to task for inconsistent safety outreach methods, as she had in the Baker case. But even in Barnes’ ruling, the scope of the problem is difficult to determine because the portions of the ruling that indicate what Sunoco considers to be its “safety buffer” for hazard notice mailings are redacted as “highly confidential.”
Lower Frankford residents like Baker and Leach continue to say that many of their neighbors don’t receive mailings and are generally unaware of the possible dangers
“I have a lot of neighbors who know nothing about the pipeline,” Leach said.
Sunoco generally relies on local first responders for immediate reaction to a pipeline failure, but does provide training. Approximately 190 local responders, mostly firefighters, have been trained in Cumberland County, according to Greg Noll, the consultant who conducts Sunoco’s classes.
The danger zone of a pipeline problem could vary greatly, Noll said, and responders are trained on everything from a slow leak to a major rupture and explosion. The local fire company on-scene could then advise county dispatch of the danger zone. Justin Shaulis, from the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, said that the county’s reverse-911 system through the South Central Task Force can be tailored to alert residents in a certain area along the pipeline.
Cellphones are not automatically enrolled in the alerts, Shaulis said — to sign up, visit sctfpa.org/sc-alert.php.
As the company often does, Sunoco representatives cited their donations to local fire companies, including an $11,000 grant to Lisburn in Cumberland County. But in the grand scheme of what it takes to keep a fire department able to respond to the pipeline, “$11,000 is not a lot in terms of paying for equipment,” said County Commissioner Jean Foschi, who attended Tuesday’s session.
Because Mariner East runs along easements, Sunoco owns very little property, so local governments are not going to get significant tax support to help their local first responders, Franco said.
“My concern is that you are relying on volunteer fire companies,” Franco said. “You’re asking them to take on a responsibility that really is yours.”
What is and isn’t Sunoco’s responsibility is a broad source of contention. Several times on Tuesday, Sunoco’s attorney told Gordon that certain queries could not be discussed due to potential litigation.
This includes Baker’s request that some type of alarm system, odorant, or other early warning leak-detection system be installed to protect elderly and disabled residents in Lower Frankford. Queried again on Tuesday, Sunoco’s attorney said, “We’re not getting into the alarms discussion.”
During testimony in Baker’s 2019 hearing, Sunoco’s engineer had said such a system was “feasible but just not practical.” Barnes expressed skepticism of Sunoco’s reasoning, but acknowledged in her ruling that there was no legal standard by which to require the pipeline operator put additional alarms in place.
Sunoco officials also declined to address specific claims of property damage remediation, citing ongoing litigation such as that being pursued by Rolfe Blume, who said his Upper Frankford Township farm continues to experience well contamination from the drilling of the Mariner East II and IIx lines.
Environmental impacts from the construction of the pipelines have been frequent. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has logged dozens of drilling violations in Cumberland County alone, totaling thousands of gallons of drilling fluid contaminating multiple areas of the county, including the Locust Creek watershed in Lower Frankford Township.
Mud and shale debris that leaked to the surface during the drilling of the pipelines has hardened over his land, Leach demonstrated to The Sentinel in 2018.
“It was a wetland, now it’s a hard shale road” and the grazing land for his cattle continues to be restricted, Leach said Tuesday.
Beyond the debate of how far out safety pamphlets are being sent, or who is paying for first responders, the lack of concrete regulations for Sunoco and the company’s aggressive use of its rights-of-way does not give residents a great deal of confidence that the company has their interests in mind, Leach said.