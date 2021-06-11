Sunoco shows up at Lower Frankford meeting, three years after absence sparked controversy

During testimony in Baker’s 2019 hearing, Sunoco’s engineer had said such a system was “feasible but just not practical.” Barnes expressed skepticism of Sunoco’s reasoning, but acknowledged in her ruling that there was no legal standard by which to require the pipeline operator put additional alarms in place.

Sunoco officials also declined to address specific claims of property damage remediation, citing ongoing litigation such as that being pursued by Rolfe Blume, who said his Upper Frankford Township farm continues to experience well contamination from the drilling of the Mariner East II and IIx lines.

Environmental impacts from the construction of the pipelines have been frequent. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has logged dozens of drilling violations in Cumberland County alone, totaling thousands of gallons of drilling fluid contaminating multiple areas of the county, including the Locust Creek watershed in Lower Frankford Township.

Mud and shale debris that leaked to the surface during the drilling of the pipelines has hardened over his land, Leach demonstrated to The Sentinel in 2018.

“It was a wetland, now it’s a hard shale road” and the grazing land for his cattle continues to be restricted, Leach said Tuesday.