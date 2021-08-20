Sunoco hit with another fine in latest pipeline settlement, including drilling spills in Cumberland County

Contamination of streams in Cumberland County was part of the latest settlement assessment between state regulators and Sunoco Pipeline, for which Sunoco was fined $85,666.
The settlement, entered Aug. 5, is at least the eighth such agreement under which Sunoco has consented to pay penalties to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, according to DEP records, in order to conclude investigations of damage done by the construction of the Mariner East II and IIx pipelines.
This month’s settlement was small relative to some earlier instances, such as the February 2018 agreement under which Sunoco paid $12.6 million to resolve environmental damages and have the DEP reinstate its construction permit.
Most of the settlements, including the most recent, cite instances in several counties across the state where Sunoco has violated construction regulations — most commonly by leaks of drilling fluid and mud from the pipeline boring path into local waterways and wetlands. Such events are referred to as “inadvertent returns.”
This month’s settlement cited 13 instances of “inadvertent return” that occurred in the spring and summer of 2020, seven of which happened in Cumberland County.
One leakage occurred in a tributary of Locust Creek in Lower Frankford Township; the other six occurred in Middlesex Township in Letort Spring Run and its tributaries and surrounding wetlands. The largest return was estimated at 200 gallons, according to the DEP’s exhibit.
The incidents along Locust Creek impact the properties of several homeowners in Upper Frankford and Lower Frankford townships who have been fighting Sunoco for greater transparency for years.
Wilmer Baker, the property owner whose self-represented case before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission forced Sunoco to hold public meetings in the county, said he was glad to see some further recompense for the environmental damage in his area.
“It’s been an awful hard couple years on nature,” Baker said.
The Mariner East II and IIx lines transport liquefied gases from hydrofracking sites in western Pennsylvania to the refinery in Marcus Hook, near Philadelphia, that is also operated by Sunoco Pipeline and its parent company, Energy Transfer.
Through most of the state, the new lines run on the same right-of-way as Mariner East I, a pipeline originally constructed in the 1930s for petroleum products. The squeezing of additional lines into the decades-old right-of-way has caused friction with a number of property owners, including Baker and his neighbors.
Drilling fluid and silt settling on pastures has ruined farmland, and residents have questioned how much oversight has been exerted over Sunoco’s construction methods. The pipeline operator says its practices exceed federal standards — although during Baker’s court proceedings in 2019, Sunoco indicated that many parameters, such as pipeline spacing and cover, were industry guidelines and not legal regulations.
Such issues came up again earlier this year after Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Barnes, the same judge who had heard Baker’s PUC challenge, found Sunoco in violation of safety standards in a case brought by residents in Delaware and Chester counties.
Both cases featured similar issues — allegations that pipelines had been built too close together and with insufficient ground cover, and that Sunoco had routed the lines near public buildings, including schools, without fully explaining the hazards of leaks or explosions.
During Baker’s 2019 hearing, as well as during the resulting public meeting in Lower Frankford Township this past June, Sunoco has stressed that it’s procedures to detect pipeline failure along the line are state-of-the art.
The company has thus far rejected calls by Baker and residents of the rural townships, many of whom are elderly or disabled, to install some type of alarm system along the pipeline’s route, saying it would be impractical.
