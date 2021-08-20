Sunoco hit with another fine in latest pipeline settlement, including drilling spills in Cumberland County

Contamination of streams in Cumberland County was part of the latest settlement assessment between state regulators and Sunoco Pipeline, for which Sunoco was fined $85,666.

The settlement, entered Aug. 5, is at least the eighth such agreement under which Sunoco has consented to pay penalties to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, according to DEP records, in order to conclude investigations of damage done by the construction of the Mariner East II and IIx pipelines.

This month’s settlement was small relative to some earlier instances, such as the February 2018 agreement under which Sunoco paid $12.6 million to resolve environmental damages and have the DEP reinstate its construction permit.

Most of the settlements, including the most recent, cite instances in several counties across the state where Sunoco has violated construction regulations — most commonly by leaks of drilling fluid and mud from the pipeline boring path into local waterways and wetlands. Such events are referred to as “inadvertent returns.”

This month’s settlement cited 13 instances of “inadvertent return” that occurred in the spring and summer of 2020, seven of which happened in Cumberland County.