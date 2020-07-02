Summary citations possible for those who do not follow Pa. mask rule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough on Thursday said it will follow enforcement guidance provided by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office when it comes to handling Gov. Tom Wolf's new mandatory mask requirement.

The borough listed the guidance provided by the DA's office, though the guidance only addresses businesses and not outdoor areas where Wolf has also required masks for people who can't socially distance themselves from others.

According to the guidance, business owners will be the first stop when it comes to enforcement. Owners must ask any employee or customer who enters their business without a mask to leave and return when they are wearing one.

Should that person not comply with the request, the business owner can call police. Police may ask that same person to leave the premises and return once they come back with a mask, and if that person refuses to leave, police may issue a summary defiant trespass citation.

According to the guidelines, customers of a business who witness someone not wearing a mask should bring their concerns to the business owner or manager instead of confronting the person themselves or calling police.

The DA said restaurant regulations are slightly different from other businesses, where masks are required at all times. At restaurants, masks must be worn while entering, walking through the building and leaving, but masks can be removed while sitting.