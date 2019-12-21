United Way’s Success By 6 has been awarded $3,150 for new books from First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for children in need.
Success By 6 is an early childhood initiative of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. Its mission is to ensure that every child in Cumberland County is prepared and ready to succeed by the time they enter kindergarten.
First Book awarded the funds as part of its OMG Book Awards: Offering More Great Books to Spark Innovation, a program that will give more than $4.7 million in funding to distribute 1.5 million new books and eBooks to children living in low-income communities in 33 states and territories.
Success By 6 officials said in a news release they will use the money support their Reach Out and Read Program in partnership with Sadler Health Center. Medical professionals at Sadler Health Center provide children, birth to age 5, with a new book at each well visit.
Over the course of this time period, children receive 10 books, according to the news release from Success By 6.
“With this award, we will be able to provide high quality, contemporary books to the children we serve,” said Karen Quinn, Director of Success By 6. “These books will encourage families to read together and to build home libraries for their children. Encouraging literacy in the home and book ownership are two of the primary goals of the Reach Out and Read Program.”
Eligible educators, librarians, providers, and others serving children in need can sign up to receive resources from First Book outside of OMG Books Awards at firstbook.org/join. For more information, visit firstbook.org.