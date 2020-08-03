Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township to be closed for two days for construction preparation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township will be closed for two days starting Aug. 10 for work to prepare it for a full replacement, according to Cumberland County.

The county said the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 for geotechnical borings. The bridge carries about 750 vehicles per day over Middle Spring Creek.

“The small-diameter borings provide the opportunity to physically remove soil or rock samples for testing,” county Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said. “The geotechnical borings provide us data on the subsurface conditions to assist in designing the bridge.”

The bridge is part of a three-bridge bundle that the county is preparing for replacement. The bundle also includes Roush Bridge that carries Dickinson School Road over Yellow Breeches Creek in Dickinson Township and Burgner Bridge that carries Burgner Road over Conodoguinet Creek in Lower Frankford Township.

The entire construction cost for Stonewall is $1.7 million, with the total for all three bridges at $4.3 million.

Construction is scheduled to begin on all three bridges in spring 2021.

