You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township to be closed for two days for construction preparation
top story

Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township to be closed for two days for construction preparation

{{featured_button_text}}
Stonewall Bridge

Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township is scheduled for a full replacement in spring 2021.

 provided by Cumberland County

Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township will be closed for two days starting Aug. 10 for work to prepare it for a full replacement, according to Cumberland County.

The county said the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 for geotechnical borings. The bridge carries about 750 vehicles per day over Middle Spring Creek.

“The small-diameter borings provide the opportunity to physically remove soil or rock samples for testing,” county Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said. “The geotechnical borings provide us data on the subsurface conditions to assist in designing the bridge.”

The bridge is part of a three-bridge bundle that the county is preparing for replacement. The bundle also includes Roush Bridge that carries Dickinson School Road over Yellow Breeches Creek in Dickinson Township and Burgner Bridge that carries Burgner Road over Conodoguinet Creek in Lower Frankford Township.

The entire construction cost for Stonewall is $1.7 million, with the total for all three bridges at $4.3 million.

Construction is scheduled to begin on all three bridges in spring 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News