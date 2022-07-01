 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township opens to traffic

Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township, Cumberland County is now open to traffic, Cumberland County officials announced Friday.

The bridge, originally built in 1925, crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries more than 760 vehicles per day. Construction on the 38-foot one-lane concrete t-bridge began in March 2022 and was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge.

According to a new release from the county, the bridge is part of a three-bridge bundle that the county is preparing for replacement — Roush Bridge which carries Dickinson School Road over the Yellow Breeches in Dickinson Township, and Burgner Bridge that carries Burgner Road over the Conodoguinet Creek in Lower Frankford Township.

The county said construction cost for Stonewall is $693,935 million, with a total for all three bridges at $2.7 million. Construction on all three bridges began in the spring of 2021.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

