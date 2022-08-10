Stocking kindness: Local pastor calls on public to show support for teachers

The random act of kindness doesn’t cut it anymore.

At least, that’s how Chuck Kish sees the necessary response to the pattern of mass shootings across the U.S.

“When you look at all these horrific murders, they haven’t been random,” said Kish, lead pastor of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township.

“They’ve been premeditated, thought through, things purchased, organized and then set in motion,” he said. “So, I think there needs to be premeditated acts of goodness to raise funds, step in and bless the living daylights out of people.”

Over the winter, Kish led an effort called “Stock Their Shelves” where local residents donated money so that volunteer shoppers could supply the break rooms of first-responders. Kish is the lead chaplain for the Carlisle Borough Police Department, the North Middleton Township Police Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

In light of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, Kish wants to focus his latest effort on the break rooms of local public schools where teachers go to relax and refresh.

“We’re going to fill every break room with $400 worth of healthy food, beverages and kind notes on all the refrigerators,” Kish said. “We will initiate this in the fall. Here in Carlisle, we will not wait for a tragedy to happen to appreciate those who sacrifice so much for our community. We will continue to plan, meditate and initiate goodness.”

Kish has spread the word through his congregation and over Facebook. “We’ve already raised $1,500 toward it,” he said. “We want to open it up to the community.”

Those interested in donating money can make a check out to “Bethel Assembly of God” and write on the memo line “Stock their Cupboard”, Kish said. The effort will focus first on break rooms in the South Middleton School District before moving to buildings in the Carlisle Area School District and beyond as the supply of donated funds last, he said.

“We’ll do all the shopping,” Kish said. “We’ll make sure they [the teachers] have healthy food. The whole thing is to show kindness. I sense that people want to do something. This is a good test to unleash some of what they’re feeling in their hearts.”

Aside from money for healthy food and beverages, Bethel Assembly of God is collecting letters of encouragement from the community to local teachers. “You can email them to me: pastorchuck@bethelcarlisle.com,” Kish said.

Kish plans to wait until after Labor Day to contact administrators and coordinate times when volunteers can come in and stock the break room of faculty members. He has already been in contact with David Boley, principal of the W.G. Rice Elementary School.