Still no firm re-opening date for Gingerbread Man in Mechanicsburg

It looks like the wait will last a bit longer before the Gingerbread Man in downtown Mechanicsburg opens its doors to customers again.

In March, business and building owner Richard Phelan, founder of the region’s Gingerbread Man restaurant chain, said the business at 26 W. Main St. that was damaged by fire late last year wasn’t expected to reopen for a least six months.

Seven months later, Phelan said he still has no definite reopening date The restaurant isn’t expected to reopen for an additional “three to four months” due to its pending reapplication to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for an economic development restaurant liquor license. Phelan must reapply to the PLCB after withdrawing a previous application in the wake of a fire that damaged the building on Dec. 16, 2021.

Progress also was slowed by a shortage of available building trade workers. “It’s hard to get craftsmen,” Phelan said.

Phelan already had been planning to re-open and manage the business when fire struck the third floor of the historic 1865 building. The business closed last summer after 42 years of operation when previous owners Kymberly Thomas, Phelan’s daughter, and son-in-law Greg Thomas opted not to renew their lease after divorcing.

Although the fire was contained to the building’s roof and third-floor apartments, the second level’s front apartments and first floor restaurant and bar facility, which were already under renovation, sustained water damage. Since then, most of the restaurant’s restoration has been completed.

“We should be open in the next three to four months," Phelan said this week. "We’re still working on the third-floor apartments and have no tenants right now. I’m still the only one living here for now."

In the meantime, the Gingerbread Man recently was awarded AboutFace! Grants totaling $5,000 for storefront and exterior repairs, according to Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager/communications manager for Housing and Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

The About Face! Program offers retail and restaurant businesses or properties a grant of up to $2,500 for improvements to their building exteriors, storefronts or “stores outdoors,” according to the Housing and Redevelopment Authorities’ website. Owners match the grant amounts dollar-for-dollar. Program funding originated through Mechanicsburg Borough and continues through the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership.

Phelan said he used the Gingerbread Man’s AboutFace funding for installing new windows and exterior flower boxes at the business. The grants also funded installation of an exterior sprinkler system for watering the business’ flower box gardens, which now comprise “two different types of sweet potatoes.”

Gingerbread Man patrons also can expect a reopening menu that remains mostly unchanged from the business’ previous culinary fare.

“The only thing different with our new menu is that it will be cut back somewhat from what we had before," Phelan said. "I don’t want to reopen the restaurant with a full menu with an all-new staff. We’ll keep a smaller menu until our staff is better trained."