A local nonprofit organization is on track to having its collection of vintage railroad cars put on public display.

This past spring, state Rep. Thomas Kutz, R-87, announced that a $130,000 grant has been awarded to the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Inc. of Monroe Township.

Part of the grant will be used to reimburse the association the upfront costs to install a display track off the mainline of the association’s private railroad, Vice President Dale Bentz said.

Right now, the association has several cabooses, tank cars and other rolling stock in storage out of sight of the public, Bentz said. “We want to bring them out and display them on this track.”

Work on the display track could take place in 2024, Bentz said. It would have to be coordinated somewhat with the project to move the carousel house from the former Williams Grove Amusement Park site to the steam engine association grounds, he said.

The balance of the grant money will be used to reimburse the association the costs to purchase and install about 15 interpretative signs throughout its 94-acre site, Bentz said.

Some signs will touch on local history such as the Great Grangers’ Picnic Exhibition and the railroad that provided service to the Williams Grove area during the heyday of the annual event.

Other signs will interpret different site features including the boiler room the association uses to demonstrate past uses of steam power.

There will also be signs for the railroad cars that will put out on the future display track and for Engine 643, a 120-year-old locomotive that has been preserved, restored and put into operation.

The track project would involve putting the work out for bid, Bentz said. The signs are an easier project that could be turned around quicker, he said.

The association was awarded the grant under the Local Share Account grant program, Kutz said in a press release. Those grants are funded by revenue collected as part of Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act.

The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency that holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.