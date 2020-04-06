Staying active in uncertainty: Midstate gyms navigate new waters with closures and COVID-19 concerns

Many people are still trying to get a workout in, even if the outside world is full of uncertainty.
For many gyms around the country and in the area, most have transitioned to an online platform, which might be easier for this business than most others, like restaurants or small shops.
Big clubs like Planet Fitness have started doing online training courses and classes for free on Facebook Live. And it's the same for smaller or medium-sized gyms, like Yoga at Simply Well, Ethos Fitness and Momentum Fitness, who all use Facebook Live, and in some cases Zoom, to connect with their members.
Most made the transition on March 16, days before Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all nonlife sustaining business on March 19. For some, the transition to online was easy, but for some, it was hectic to say the least.
"It’s been surprising how well we’ve been able to transition all of our classes into an online studio," said Michele Landis, owner of a yoga studio under Simply Well in Carlisle. "We were able to seamlessly move all of our 32 weekly classes online. All of our classes are still happening and all of our teachers are teaching classes from their homes through Zoom."
"I would say it was very hectic at first, just because everything happened so quickly and we kind of had to scramble and figure out everything that we were going to do," said Heather Leatherman, the owner of Ethos Fitness in Carlisle.
Currently, Ethos is offering paid classes on Zoom and free classes on Facebook Live. Yoga at Simply Well was able to keep the same sign-in model under Mindbody for all of its members, making the transition to classes on Zoom a relatively seamless one.
Tracey Wakeen, the owner of Momentum Fitness in Mechanicsburg, is offering classes to anyone for free on Facebook Live. And even some cooking classes through a manager who does catering on the side.
"Each class is 30 minutes long and ranges from yoga, pilates, kickboxing, you name it, they’re doing it. They’re also cooking," Wakeen said with a laugh.
Although the current atmosphere around the gym industry is stable for some — think gyms like Planet Fitness and Crunch Fitness, who are part of multimillion dollar companies — most smaller to midtier gyms and fitness studios still fall under the umbrella of uncertainty for the financial front.
While some of the fitness centers, like Yoga at Simply Well, were able to transition all charges to a full online model, gyms like Ethos and Momentum have had changes to their income.
"Even though it’s not our regular income, we have some money coming in. And we have a lot of support," Leatherman said. "We have a great community of people that support our business. All you can do is do your best."
"A lot of people said, 'If you’re a medium–size club or studio, you’re going down,'" Wakeen said. "And I thought, 'There’s some legal stuff I need to watch, but I’m not going to listen to those opinions.’
"I know the gym industry is going to change. And I think it changed within 72 hours after everyone was told to close."
The federal government has announced a $2 trillion stimulus package to help small business — $300 billion of that package will go to businesses — by giving each business forgivable loans, grants and tax breaks to keep employees paid and expenses in check.
This small bump should help keep most afloat for the short-term, but there remains uncertainty for the long run.
"We have a ton of passionate members that want us to stay open," Wakeen said. "We had about 30 cancellations and 19 freezes in the first few days. We have ideas, and we’re going to try and do things that won’t kill us."
"I think as a business owner you just think, ‘OK, I’m going to buckle down. No extras,'" Laetherman said. "You just find that there are ways to make adjustments and you just cross your fingers and hope you’ve done all the things you needed to to carry you over until you can get back to normal."
"I think there’s uncertainty right now about how things are going, like how long we’re going to be under quarantine," Landis said. "So, that really depends on how long we’re going to be in it."
With no timeline of how long the pandemic will keep people locked up in their homes, gyms and everyday business alike are doing the best they can with what they're dealt.
Right now, Ethos, Momentum and Yoga at Simply Well will keep trying to make those connections with their members over live video.
And they'll figure everything else out along the way.
"My staff knows me and my members know me — and they know I’m going to figure this out, or go out kicking and screaming," Wakeen said.
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
