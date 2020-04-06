Staying active in uncertainty: Midstate gyms navigate new waters with closures and COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many people are still trying to get a workout in, even if the outside world is full of uncertainty.

For many gyms around the country and in the area, most have transitioned to an online platform, which might be easier for this business than most others, like restaurants or small shops.

Big clubs like Planet Fitness have started doing online training courses and classes for free on Facebook Live. And it's the same for smaller or medium-sized gyms, like Yoga at Simply Well, Ethos Fitness and Momentum Fitness, who all use Facebook Live, and in some cases Zoom, to connect with their members.

Most made the transition on March 16, days before Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all nonlife sustaining business on March 19. For some, the transition to online was easy, but for some, it was hectic to say the least.

"It’s been surprising how well we’ve been able to transition all of our classes into an online studio," said Michele Landis, owner of a yoga studio under Simply Well in Carlisle. "We were able to seamlessly move all of our 32 weekly classes online. All of our classes are still happening and all of our teachers are teaching classes from their homes through Zoom."