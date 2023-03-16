The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Thursday it is seeking volunteer trail stewards for the Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County.

The next volunteer opportunity is March 26 beginning at 9 a.m. to continue construction on the beginner loop of the Hearth Tender Trail

Department officials said in a news release that their goal to build a sustainable trail system that serves different types of users and protects water quality and vulnerable species and habitats.

“DCNR needs help as it works to improve experiences for trail users in the Michaux, which is already a popular destination,” state forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We’d like to work with the hikers, mountain bikers, and others who enjoy the forest on trail creation and maintenance, so we’re putting out the call for volunteers.”

Department officials said Hearth Tender is planned as a stacked loop beginner to moderate hiking/biking trail system and parking/trailhead area adjacent to Pine Grove Furnace State Park. It will include three trail loops: a 3/4- and a 1.4-mile beginner mountain biking loop, and a 4.1-mile beginner/moderate loop which will provide alternate access to the popular Pole Steeple vista.

The workday will include digging, clearing, and tamping ground to create a quality sustainable trail tread.

The department is coordinating volunteer opportunities through the Friends of Michaux. Interested volunteers should use this registration form. For more information about volunteering contact fd01@pa.gov.

Also underway in the Michaux is a project that focuses on about 6,000 acres around Mountain Creek that is already criss-crossed by trails, is a destination for mountain bikers, and includes sensitive habitat areas for numerous bird, fish, reptiles and plant species.