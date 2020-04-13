State provides updates on unemployment efforts in Pa., with new payouts and website for gig workers

PINs should be coming faster

The critical step in getting unemployment benefits, Dickinson said, is when a worker receives their Personal Identification Number. This number is sent after the worker’s initial eligibility is approved, and is used to file a regular claim every two weeks.

“Normally the PINs take about five to seven days to get to you since they are mailed,” Dickinson said, but the surge of claims has caused PINs to be delayed to two to three weeks.

“As of this morning, the mail room reports that we are all caught up on PINs,” Dickinson said, meaning that workers who have filed an initial application and have been wondering where their PIN is should be getting it shortly.

If you haven’t gotten a PIN, don’t try to file a new claim, Dickinson said. Instead they should call the state unemployment service line at 888-313-7284.

Those phone lines have been notoriously clogged over the last month, but DLI Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said Monday that the department had brought back 70 retired caseworkers to help answer phones, and was in the process of hiring another 100 intake staff.

Roughly 150 DLI employees are on the phones at any point, Dickinson estimated, and another 200 are reviewing claims.

As always, the easiest way to file is online, by visiting www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/file.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

