State provides updates on unemployment efforts in Pa., with new payouts and website for gig workers

Pennsylvania workers facing job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic will still have to wait for two of the three major unemployment benefit enhancements funded by the federal government, according to recent statements from state officials.
In press calls Friday with Gov. Tom Wolf and Monday with the state Department of Labor and Industry, officials said that the $600 per week benefit enhancement is beginning to be doled out – but that benefits for self-employment and gig workers, and an additional 13 weeks of unemployment eligibility, are not yet implemented.
The DLI also stressed that it is bringing on hundreds of new case workers to help the department’s backlogged phone lines and get benefit decisions out the door faster for the more than 1.3 million workers in the state who have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks.
For Pennsylvania’s recently-unemployed, here’s what to look out for:
Extra $600 per week
The federal COVID-19 stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, provides for the federal government to pay out an additional $600 per week to unemployed workers, on top of the regular benefits they would already receive from the existing state-run unemployment insurance systems.
That benefit is available starting with the week of March 29-April 4; anyone who claimed unemployment for that work week should receive a separate $600 payment sometime this week.
Those payments will continue to go out separately from regular unemployment, arriving one week after the regular payout, according to the DLI.
No separate application is needed to receive the payment.
Separate site for the self-employed
The CARES Act also provided federal money to expand unemployment to self-employed persons, freelancers, gig workers and others who are not typically included in unemployment insurance programs.
But on Friday, Wolf said that a system to process those workers won’t be up until April 24.
“The federal government is actually setting up a parallel system and they say it won’t be ready until April 24,” Wolf said. “PA is working to set up its own gig site but we want it to be compatible with the federal site, so we’re probably looking at the same date, two weeks from now.”
When asked on Monday, Susan Dickinson, the state director of unemployment compensation benefits policy, said she was not privy to what was happening on the federal side, but said the state’s system would need to meet certain federal requirements.
“One of the reasons we do have to have a separate application for it is that the federal requirements are different than any program we’ve had before,” Dickinson said.
This includes the state’s existing disaster unemployment program, which was done entirely on paper and by phone calls, Dickinson said.
The vendor who is working on the web application has also worked with other states, and Dickinson expressed confidence that Pennsylvania will have the system up by April 24.
“We’re going to be able to get it online a lot faster than if we had to build it ourselves,” she said.
At this point, however, self-employed and gig workers are being advised not to file.
“Please do not file a regular claim right now,” Dickinson said, since this will create duplication that could delay payments.
Extra 13 weeks of eligibility
The CARES Act also provides federal funds for up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for those workers who have run out o their normal unemployment eligibility.
For workers in most states, including Pennsylvania, the maximum benefit is 26 weeks of unemployment in any given 52-week period.
However, implementation of the new 39-week benefit extension is “not yet available” Dickinson said Monday, with states still waiting for guidance from the federal government on how to log the claims.
PINs should be coming faster
The critical step in getting unemployment benefits, Dickinson said, is when a worker receives their Personal Identification Number. This number is sent after the worker’s initial eligibility is approved, and is used to file a regular claim every two weeks.
“Normally the PINs take about five to seven days to get to you since they are mailed,” Dickinson said, but the surge of claims has caused PINs to be delayed to two to three weeks.
“As of this morning, the mail room reports that we are all caught up on PINs,” Dickinson said, meaning that workers who have filed an initial application and have been wondering where their PIN is should be getting it shortly.
If you haven’t gotten a PIN, don’t try to file a new claim, Dickinson said. Instead they should call the state unemployment service line at 888-313-7284.
Those phone lines have been notoriously clogged over the last month, but DLI Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said Monday that the department had brought back 70 retired caseworkers to help answer phones, and was in the process of hiring another 100 intake staff.
Roughly 150 DLI employees are on the phones at any point, Dickinson estimated, and another 200 are reviewing claims.
As always, the easiest way to file is online, by visiting www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/file.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.