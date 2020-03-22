State Police to assist in enforcement of closure of non-life-sustaining businesses due to coronavirus concerns

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release Sunday that its troopers will aid in enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing physical locations of non-life-sustaining businesses.

Enforcement action begins at 8 a.m. Monday.

“The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf’s order," Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said in the news release.

“Private businesses, organizations, and other noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties under the Administrative Code of 1929, 71 P.S. § 1409 and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, 35 P.S. § 521.20(a). Both violations are summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time. Violators may also be subject to additional administrative penalties under certain circumstances.