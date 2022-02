The Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle are searching for a missing Shippensburg woman who might be endangered, the state police said Wednesday night.

Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, is approximately 5’ 01” and 105 pounds, according to a department release. She was last seen on Wednesday in Shippensburg.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating her. Anyone with information regarding Forbes' whereabouts is asked to contact the state police at 717-249-2121.

