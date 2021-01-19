State Police issue three notices of violation over COVID-19 mitigation over the weekend

Businesses in the Harrisburg region received three COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 77 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday.

Three warnings were issued in the region this week.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.

According to the bureau, there were three violations each in the Pittsburgh, Punxsutawney, Erie and Allentown regions. Two violations were reported in the Wilkes-Barre region and one violation each were reported in Altoona and Williamsport.

Across the state, officers conducted a total of 617 compliance checks.

