State Police Bureau of Liquor Control issues 10 warnings for COVID-19 compliance in Harrisburg region

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement issued 44 warnings this past weekend for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements issued by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.
Of those warnings, 10 were issued to licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region from July 17 through July 19.
Among other requirements being monitored, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.