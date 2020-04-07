State parks see spike in usage, increased littering during coronavirus pandemic

State parks and forests are seeing a spike in use as people look to the outdoors for a respite from their routines under stay-at-home orders. With added people, though, comes added concern about the facilities.
“We’re seeing a definite spike in visitation in all our state parks,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman Terrence Brady said. “Some of our state parks, especially close to population centers, have been really hit hard with people.”
Brady said Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams has stressed that potential visitors should move on to another area if they arrive at an already crowded parking lot. With many local parks also seeing crowds, the best option might be to find ways to do outdoor activities in the backyard.
Locally, Kings Gap Environmental Education Center saw a 127% increase in visitors in March 2020, which saw 5,709 visitors, as compared to March 2019, which saw 2,520 visitors. Visitor data is compiled through an electronic car counter and visual counts.
Across the state increased visits have come with a corresponding increase in the trash left behind by some visitors. Some of the littering is unintentional as visitors overstuff receptacles that can’t be taken care of as usual due to limited staffing, Brady said.
The department asks visitors to follow Leave No Trace practices that include taking everything they bring into the park along out when the leave.
“If you must come to a state park, please, please don’t bring that you’re going to eat and leave the wrappers. If you bring anything in, take it out,” Brady said.
There have been no major issues with littering at Kings Gap, center manager Scott Hackenburg said. Littering on the mountain was minimal before the coronavirus crisis and remains that way now.
“Park visitors are being very good in regards to Leave No Trace,” he said.
There’s fewer staff on site to clean up litter, Hackenburg said. Plus, staff who do have to pick it up face the possibility of contracting the virus through the litter.
State guidelines for safe outdoor activity include:
- Do not recreate in large groups.
- Practice social distancing outdoors.
- Use hand sanitizer regularly.
- Don’t touch your face and eyes.
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or flexed elbow.
- If you feel sick, stay home.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
