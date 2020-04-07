State parks see spike in usage, increased littering during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State parks and forests are seeing a spike in use as people look to the outdoors for a respite from their routines under stay-at-home orders. With added people, though, comes added concern about the facilities.

“We’re seeing a definite spike in visitation in all our state parks,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman Terrence Brady said. “Some of our state parks, especially close to population centers, have been really hit hard with people.”

Brady said Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams has stressed that potential visitors should move on to another area if they arrive at an already crowded parking lot. With many local parks also seeing crowds, the best option might be to find ways to do outdoor activities in the backyard.

Locally, Kings Gap Environmental Education Center saw a 127% increase in visitors in March 2020, which saw 5,709 visitors, as compared to March 2019, which saw 2,520 visitors. Visitor data is compiled through an electronic car counter and visual counts.

Across the state increased visits have come with a corresponding increase in the trash left behind by some visitors. Some of the littering is unintentional as visitors overstuff receptacles that can’t be taken care of as usual due to limited staffing, Brady said.