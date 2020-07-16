State outlines changes for fall schooling as districts prepare for likelihood of 'hybrid' instruction

Levine said the best course of action now is for every Pennsylvanian to strictly obey masking and social distancing rules, so that case counts do not rise to the point where the administration would need to force a school shutdown.

“In addition to these guidelines being released today, the mitigation efforts that the governor and I announced yesterday are very important now,” Levine said, referencing Wolf’s emergency order yesterday further limiting restaurants in the state to 25% of posted capacity for indoor dining, and banning alcohol-only bar service.

“There are things people can do right now to actually help our kids get back to the classroom,” Levine said, mainly wearing a mask and avoiding places where masking is not observed.

The guidelines for schools released Thursday stress physical distance between students, including in the classroom, the cafeteria, on buses and elsewhere.

Schools should consider holding classes in larger areas, such as gyms or auditoriums, to maximize physical distance between students; creating one-way walking patterns in hallways; and serving packaged meals in classrooms, according to the department of health