State outlines changes for fall schooling as districts prepare for likelihood of 'hybrid' instruction

Pennsylvania’s health and education departments released additional guidance Thursday for school re-openings, with guidelines that are broadly consistent with what some Cumberland County school districts have already been planning regarding COVID-19 mitigation.
Those guidelines, most critically, include protocols for all students, faculty and staff who are able to wear masks, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Masking orders to apply to schools,” Levine said Thursday. “I understand this is going to be challenging, but it is very, very important.”
Levine also declined to go into detail about if, or under what circumstances, the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf may order a shutdown of in-person schooling if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in the fall.
“Hopefully we’re not in that position, and schools can safely reopen in the fall,” Levine said.
In a letter sent to Wolf’s administration on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey posed that exact scenario, asking Wolf to require that schools develop online instruction plans if they haven’t done so.
“It is also extremely important for Pennsylvania’s public schools to plan for the distinct possibility that further increases in COVID-19 cases will make it impossible to safely reopen Pennsylvania’s schools for in-person instruction,” Askey wrote.
Levine said the best course of action now is for every Pennsylvanian to strictly obey masking and social distancing rules, so that case counts do not rise to the point where the administration would need to force a school shutdown.
“In addition to these guidelines being released today, the mitigation efforts that the governor and I announced yesterday are very important now,” Levine said, referencing Wolf’s emergency order yesterday further limiting restaurants in the state to 25% of posted capacity for indoor dining, and banning alcohol-only bar service.
“There are things people can do right now to actually help our kids get back to the classroom,” Levine said, mainly wearing a mask and avoiding places where masking is not observed.
The guidelines for schools released Thursday stress physical distance between students, including in the classroom, the cafeteria, on buses and elsewhere.
Schools should consider holding classes in larger areas, such as gyms or auditoriums, to maximize physical distance between students; creating one-way walking patterns in hallways; and serving packaged meals in classrooms, according to the department of health
The state also recommends that symptom screenings be conducted, which could include temperature checks depending on the school’s situation, Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said.
The guidelines are intended to allow a hybrid model, in which students get a mix of in-school and remote learning. Rivera said Thursday that is likely the best approach because it provides flexibility amid uncertainty on how the pandemic will progress.
“It absolutely can and will vary,” between districts, Rivera said.
His department requires all school entities in the state to submit plans prior to the beginning of instruction in late August.
Several Cumberland County districts have already approved instruction plans that broadly mirror the hybrid approach.
Carlisle Area School District administrators outlined a plan to the school board last week that would in involve four tiers of instruction, from fully remote to fully in-person. The second tier would involve students rotating days of in-classroom and online learning to limit the number of children in district buildings.
This week, Cumberland Valley School District outlined a similar plan, with students split into two groups with staggered schedules, each group receiving two days of face-to-face instruction per week.
